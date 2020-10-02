IRCTC: Rail passengers take note … 100 trains are starting for Bihar and Bengal from October 15

IRCTC: Indian Railways for the people living in Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal. Looking at Durgapuja, Dussehra, Deepawali and Chhath festival has given very good news. Indian Railways has announced to run 100 trains connecting these three states. The number of trains can also increase. Also Read – Bihar Intercity Special Trains / IRCTC: Railways given big relief to Bihar, 5 intercity special trains to be run till 31 October

Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) VK Yadav said in a press conference that Indian Railways is going to run 200 special trains during the festive season. He said that more than half of these trains will be connecting Bihar, Jharkhand and Bengal. Mr. Yadav also said that right now he is telling on the basis of estimates that 200 trains will run. Its number can also be more.

Railway Board Chairman Mr. Yadav has directed the general managers of the zone to hold a meeting with the local administration. After talking, review the status of corona virus infection and submit your report to the railway board. After the meeting of the local administration and the zone general managers of the railways, it will be decided on the basis of the report that how many special trains will be run during the festive season.

Mr. Yadav said that at present he estimates that about 200 special trains will run. He once again reiterated that this is just his guess. The number of special trains can also be more.