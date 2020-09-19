IRCTC / Railways: Booking of tickets in cloned trains from today, what are the routes – how much will the fare be? Know everything ….

Clone Trains Ticket Booking From Today: Indian Railways has decided to run 20 special trains along with special trains. These 40 trains will be operational from September 21. Booking of tickets in these trains will start from today. Of these 40 trains, the maximum 22 trains will either go to Bihar or open from there. Apart from this, many trains will pass through Bihar. Also Read – Indian Railway / IRCTC: Railways are going to make this big change soon! ‘User charge’ will be charged from passengers, fare will be increased
Booking of tickets will start from today (Clone Trains Booking Date)
Reservation for trains will start from 19 September i.e. today, and the period of advance reservation will be 10 days. That is, if you book a ticket today, you will have to travel within 10 days. Railways said that these existing special trains and workers will be different from special trains. Railways have taken this initiative to increase the train congestion and give confirmed tickets to passengers. Also Read – Indian Railway: UP government changed the name of ‘Manduadih’ station, know this information including new name before ticket booking
What is fare (Clone Trains Fare)
According to the Railway Ministry, the fare of Humsafar Express will be taken for 19 pairs of these trains. This will be equal to the fare of Jan Shatabdi Express for ‘clone’ train between Lucknow to Delhi. According to the railways, these trains will run on those routes where the waiting list of tickets is long or demand is high. Also Read – Bihar 20 Special Train list / IRCTC: Big relief to Bihar, 40 trains will run from September 21, see list, booking will start from this day
Passengers will get these benefits in cloned trains
Humsafar will be equivalent to train fare
Only confirmed tickets will be issued on the train
The waiting for train tickets is over
There will be relief from the rush of passengers
Travel will be costly but you will get relief
See complete list of trains- (Clone Trains Routs)
1. Saharsa to New Delhi – Everyday
2. New Delhi to Saharsa – Everyday
3. Rajgir to New Delhi – Everyday
4. New Delhi to Rajgir – Everyday
5. Darbhanga to New Delhi – Everyday
6. New Delhi to Darbhanga – Everyday
7. Muzaffarpur to Delhi – Sunday
8. Delhi to Muzaffarpur – Monday
9. Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi – Sunday
10. New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar – Monday
11. Katihar to Delhi – Friday
12. Delhi to Katihar – Sunday
13. New Jalpaiguri to Amritsar – Friday
14. Amritsar to Newzalpai Gudi – Wednesday
15. Jayanagar to Amritsar – Tuesday, Friday, Sunday
16. Amritsar to Jayanagar – Sunday, Wednesday, Friday
17. Varanasi to New Delhi – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
18. New Delhi to Varanasi – Monday, Wednesday, Friday
19. Ballia to Delhi – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
20, Delhi to Ballia – Monday, Wednesday, Friday
21. Lucknow to New Delhi – Saturday
22. New Delhi to Lucknow – Sunday
23. Secunderabad to Danapur – Everyday
24. Danapur to Secunderabad – Everyday
25. Vasco to Nizamuddin – Friday
26. Nizamuddi to Vasco – Sunday
27. Bengaluru to Danapur – Monday
28. Danapur to Bangalore – Wednesday
29. Yeshwantpur to Nizamuddin – Wednesday, Saturday
30. Nizamuddin to Yesvantpur – Saturday, Tuesday
31. Ahmedabad to Darbhanga – Friday
32. Darumbhaga to Ahmedabad – Monday
33. Ahmedabad to Delhi – Sunday, Wednesday
34. Delhi to Ahmedabad – Monday, Tuesday
35. Surat to Chhapra – Monday
36. Chapra to Surat – Wednesday
37. Bandra to Amritsar – Monday
38. Amritsar to Bandra – Wednesday
39. Ahmedabad to Patna – Wednesday
40. Patna to Ahmedabad – Sunday
Add Comment