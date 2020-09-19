IRCTC / Railways: Booking of tickets in cloned trains from today, what are the routes – how much will the fare be? Know everything ….

Clone Trains Ticket Booking From Today: Indian Railways has decided to run 20 special trains along with special trains. These 40 trains will be operational from September 21. Booking of tickets in these trains will start from today. Of these 40 trains, the maximum 22 trains will either go to Bihar or open from there. Apart from this, many trains will pass through Bihar. Also Read – Indian Railway / IRCTC: Railways are going to make this big change soon! ‘User charge’ will be charged from passengers, fare will be increased

Booking of tickets will start from today (Clone Trains Booking Date)

Reservation for trains will start from 19 September i.e. today, and the period of advance reservation will be 10 days. That is, if you book a ticket today, you will have to travel within 10 days. Railways said that these existing special trains and workers will be different from special trains. Railways have taken this initiative to increase the train congestion and give confirmed tickets to passengers. Also Read – Indian Railway: UP government changed the name of ‘Manduadih’ station, know this information including new name before ticket booking

What is fare (Clone Trains Fare)

According to the Railway Ministry, the fare of Humsafar Express will be taken for 19 pairs of these trains. This will be equal to the fare of Jan Shatabdi Express for ‘clone’ train between Lucknow to Delhi. According to the railways, these trains will run on those routes where the waiting list of tickets is long or demand is high. Also Read – Bihar 20 Special Train list / IRCTC: Big relief to Bihar, 40 trains will run from September 21, see list, booking will start from this day

Passengers will get these benefits in cloned trains

Humsafar will be equivalent to train fare

Only confirmed tickets will be issued on the train

The waiting for train tickets is over

There will be relief from the rush of passengers

Travel will be costly but you will get relief

See complete list of trains- (Clone Trains Routs)

1. Saharsa to New Delhi – Everyday

2. New Delhi to Saharsa – Everyday

3. Rajgir to New Delhi – Everyday

4. New Delhi to Rajgir – Everyday

5. Darbhanga to New Delhi – Everyday

6. New Delhi to Darbhanga – Everyday

7. Muzaffarpur to Delhi – Sunday

8. Delhi to Muzaffarpur – Monday

9. Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi – Sunday

10. New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar – Monday

11. Katihar to Delhi – Friday

12. Delhi to Katihar – Sunday

13. New Jalpaiguri to Amritsar – Friday

14. Amritsar to Newzalpai Gudi – Wednesday

15. Jayanagar to Amritsar – Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

16. Amritsar to Jayanagar – Sunday, Wednesday, Friday

17. Varanasi to New Delhi – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

18. New Delhi to Varanasi – Monday, Wednesday, Friday

19. Ballia to Delhi – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

20, Delhi to Ballia – Monday, Wednesday, Friday

21. Lucknow to New Delhi – Saturday

22. New Delhi to Lucknow – Sunday

23. Secunderabad to Danapur – Everyday

24. Danapur to Secunderabad – Everyday

25. Vasco to Nizamuddin – Friday

26. Nizamuddi to Vasco – Sunday

27. Bengaluru to Danapur – Monday

28. Danapur to Bangalore – Wednesday

29. Yeshwantpur to Nizamuddin – Wednesday, Saturday

30. Nizamuddin to Yesvantpur – Saturday, Tuesday

31. Ahmedabad to Darbhanga – Friday

32. Darumbhaga to Ahmedabad – Monday

33. Ahmedabad to Delhi – Sunday, Wednesday

34. Delhi to Ahmedabad – Monday, Tuesday

35. Surat to Chhapra – Monday

36. Chapra to Surat – Wednesday

37. Bandra to Amritsar – Monday

38. Amritsar to Bandra – Wednesday

39. Ahmedabad to Patna – Wednesday

40. Patna to Ahmedabad – Sunday