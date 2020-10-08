IRCTC Unlock 5.0 Latest News: Pay attention before the journey in Unlock 5.0, Railways canceled these trains, see full list

IRCTC Unlock 5.0 Latest News: After the corona virus lockdown, the journey of the railway started with great difficulty and there were some difficulties for the daily commuters in connection with the work, but now a new problem has come in front of the railway. Farmers in North India are making a massive rail roko movement due to agricultural laws, due to which the railways are facing difficulties in running the trains smoothly. In view of the protests of the farmers, the railway has now canceled many trains. Also Read – Unlock 5.0, Tejas trains are starting again from this day, such seating will be arranged

While many trains going to North India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh have been partially canceled, some have been completely canceled on these routes, while some trains have been changed. On behalf of Indian Railways, Delhi-Jammu Tawi-New Delhi train number 02425/02426 Rajdhani Express train and Kalka-Ambala-Kalka Express special train train number 020925/020926 have been canceled for October 8.

Let me tell you that there is a lot of anger about the new agricultural laws passed by the central government. In many states, the farmers have taken possession of the tracks and they are demanding the government to withdraw these new laws. Indian Railways has partially shut down many trains due to the protests between Amritsar and Ambala.

Railways had stopped the Mumbai Central-Amritsar Express from Ambala on October 6, now this train is expected to run again on October 8, ie from today.