Ireland v Italy | Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, kick-off time

Ireland and Italy will kick off the resumption of Six Nations fixtures in 2020, greater than seven months after the match was initially supposed to finish.

The annual rugby match was the primary main match to bear the brunt of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, with Italy’s preliminary state of affairs proving cataclysmic for possibilities of enjoying the match within the meant timeframe.

Organisers would have hoped to see stadiums brimming with followers for the restart, however in fact the state of affairs hasn’t fairly panned out how any of us would have imagined.

Nevertheless, there’ll nonetheless be elite tier worldwide rugby on show throughout autumn, and Ireland have all of it to play for.

The Irish are anticipated to dispatch Italy with confidence, and may they accomplish that, they are going to draw degree with England and France going right into a three-way shoot-out on the eventual final weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it is advisable learn about methods to watch the England v Ireland Six Nations sport live on TV and on-line.

What time is Ireland v Italy?

Ireland v Italy will kick off at 3:30pm on Saturday twenty fourth October 2020.

Try our complete information for the complete listing of Six Nations fixtures live on TV.

What channel is Ireland v Italy?

Followers can tune in to look at the sport totally free on ITV from 2:45pm.

The right way to live stream Ireland v Italy

You may as well live stream the match through ITV Hub on a variety of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Take heed to Ireland v Italy on radio

Audio commentary of the sport will probably be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports activities Additional from 3:15pm.

Ireland v Italy group information

Ireland: Jacob Stockdale; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Hugo Keenan; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.

Italy: TBC

Ireland v Italy prediction

Two of Italy’s opening three video games have resulted in defeats to nil, an ominous signal of issues to return towards Ireland.

They produced a superb show to rack up 22 factors towards pre-tournament hotshots France, however finally, they will’t match the standard of the opposite 5 nations.

Ireland churned out victories over Wales and Scotland earlier than being effectively overwhelmed by England.

The previous is historical past, nonetheless. With out intending nice disrespect to Italy, the outcome right here appears like a formality.

Prediction: Ireland win

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Six Nations fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re in search of one thing else to look at take a look at our TV Information.