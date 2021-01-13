Iris Brey, Totem Team on ‘The Female Gaze: A Screen Revolution’ Film

Franco-American critic and broadcaster Iris Brey has teamed with Paris-based gross sales/manufacturing outfit Totem Movies to adapt her 2020 e book “The Female Gaze: A Screen Revolution” as a nonfiction function.

A member of France’s 50/50 Collective and a lecturer on the College of California’s Paris campus, Brey will write and direct the upcoming movie, weaving the central concern of her e book – a protracted essay interrogating representations of feminine our bodies and views all through movie historical past – right into a extra private onscreen exploration.

“The e book has a extra theoretical background to it, and may be seen as extra particular or dense,” Brey tells Selection. “I would like the documentary to the touch a broader viewers.”

The artistic doc will combine first-person voiceover and newly shot footage alongside interviews and archival clips because it seeks to look at the topic in a extra tactile and interactive approach, assuming the broad define of a coming-of-age story that recounts the director’s personal expertise rising up surrounded by the male gaze.

“The concept is to combine the non-public with the historic with the theoretical,” Brey explains. “To hyperlink folks from the previous and current alongside sequences that I might movie myself depicting issues I’ve by no means seen onscreen.”

Brey provides: “I might love for a really massive viewers to really feel just like the documentary can be talking to them… [because] the ways in which girls have been proven and displayed onscreen have had immense cultural and private impacts on all of our lives.”

At present in pre-production and trying to shoot later on this 12 months, the challenge marks a brand new step ahead for the Paris-based Totem Movies, which launched in 2019 and moved into co-production final 12 months.

Different movies of their gross sales docket embody Alice Diop’s doc “We,” Fanny Liatard and Jeremy Trouilh’s Cannes-selected “Gagarine,” and the upcoming drama “Softie” from award-winning director Samuel Theis.

Pictured: Iris Brey (far proper) with fellow jury members Jeanne Lapoirie, Ursula Meier and Marie Amachoukeli at a photograph name for the Digital camera d’or jury on the 71st Cannes Film Competition in 2018. (Photograph by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)