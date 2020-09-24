‘Iron man’ Milind Soman said to the Prime Minister – I don’t go to the gym to stay fit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Fit India campaign, interacted with celebrities of the fitness world. So that the people of the country can be motivated to stay fit. During this, actor and ‘Iron Man’ Milind Soman described his 81-year-old mother as an example of fitness. Milind Soman said that his mother started tracking at the age of 60. Milind Soman said that he does not believe in going to the gym to stay fit. He can also fit in a space of eight by ten feet. Also Read – Fit India Dialogue: PM Modi asked Virat Kohli, do you also have to go through the YO-YO test, know what the team India captain responded

In response to a question by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Milind Soman said, "I have no routine. I like to exercise The time I get in the day, whether it is three minutes or three hours, I keep doing activities. I never go to the gym I never use machines. If you want to stay fit normally, to be healthy, then at home, I can stay fit and healthy even with easy things. I tell people that I can remain fit even in the space of eight by ten feet. "

PM Modi interacts with fitness influencers & enthusiasts in online Fit India Dialogue to celebrate 1st anniversary of Fit India Movement. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also participating. Virat Kohli, Milind Soman, footballer Afshan Ashiq and others are interacting with the PM.

Milind Soman said, “I ran from Delhi to Bombay in 2012. My mother is 81 years old, what she can do today, I want to be the same at her age. Mother is my example. Milind Soman said that our grandfather used to walk 40-40 km. In many parts of the country, women walk 40-40 km to get water.

Milind Soman said that I can run marathon. I can prepare for it. People should understand how fit we should be. There are different criteria for marathon, mountain climbing or staying fit for normal life. This understanding will develop through the Fit India Movement. People should understand that life does not end at the age of 40, it can start from here.