Iron-Man, Thor and Black Widow debut swimsuits in Marvel’s Avengers: Sunbathing Time!

The Avengers video game is dressed for summer in its latest store outfit update.

Marvel’s Avengers continues its course, perhaps not with the success that those responsible would have liked, but maintaining a small community that still continues to demand new content on a regular basis, including new costumes for their characters, some inspired by MCU movies, but others with a clear seasonal objective, that is the case of the much talked about Sunny Days Outfit Pack.

“The murders can wait. Today is a beach day. This week, you will find Black Widow’s “Sunny Days” outfit in the store. Soon you will be able to purchase the Thor and Iron Man swimsuits individually,” they present on web. At the moment it is unknown if Captain America and the rest of the Avengers will also say goodbye to their hot sunbathing suits soon.

What is certain is that the publication has generated many comments on social networks. Now it remains to be seen if this activity translates into new users for the video game, which has averaged user peaks below 1,000 players on Steam in recent weeks. Marvel’s Avengers is currently available within PS Plus Extra for PlayStation as well as on PC & Xbox Game Pass.

Square Enix had Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy as its two big bets for Crystal Dynamic and Eidos Montreal, now in the hands of Embracer Group; however, both titles fell short of expectations. It remains to be seen if the arrival of new owners gives the saga a boost. You can read the analysis of Marvel’s Avengers in 3DJuegos to delve into its action.

