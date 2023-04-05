Ironheart Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Ironheart is just an upcoming American TV show based just on Marvel Comics character with the same name. It was made by Chinaka Hodge again for streaming service Disney+.

It is meant to be part of a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which is a series of movies made by Marvel Studios that all take place in the same universe.

Hodge is in charge of writing. The show is also made by Proximity Media as well as 20th Television.

Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams/IIronheart, the character she played in the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). The show and Thorne’s role were both announced in December 2020.

Hodge was decided to hire in April 2021, and in February 2022, more casting news came out. In April 2022, Sam Bailey as well as Angela Barnes started working for the company.

Early in June, filming started at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. In late October, it moved to Chicago, and by early November, it was all done.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Chinaka Hodge are some of the people who are in charge of making the show.

It is planned that Ironheart will be the eleventh TV show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. People from the entertainment industry like Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Anthony Ramos, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Couleé, and numerous others appear on the show.

Ironheart Release Date

Since the show continues to be made, the people behind it haven’t said much about it. The people who made Ironheart have confirmed that it will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

But they haven’t given a specific date for when Ironheart will be out. The creators have also not said how many episodes Ironheart will have or how long each episode will be.

As of now, all we can do is hope that the release date will be set soon. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything new about Ironheart.

Ironheart Cast

Some reports say that Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Couleé, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Zoe Terakes, among others will be in the cast of Ironheart.

In the next few days, the person who made Ironheart might announce a new cast. So far, these are the only people we know will be in the cast.

Ironheart Trailer

Ironheart Plot

The people who made Ironheart haven’t said much about the story. We know for sure that Riri Williams will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She could find herself in Wakanda and in danger from Namor, who is a bad guy. The upcoming show on Disney+ will tell a bigger story about Riri Williams, so it might have something to do with the Iron Man spinoff Armour Wars, which is also coming soon to Disney+.

Williams could be a part of the Armour Wars plot, but it’s not clear if the two characters will work together for one show.

In 2016, Riri first appeared in a comic book, and the character was popular for a short time.

She was part of a crossover event “Secret Empire” as well as joined the superhero team “The Champions,” getting her own title.

She was only 15 years old at the time, but the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) had given her a scholarship because she was a good scientist. She is also smart like Tony Stark, and she’s able to make her own armour like Stark’s.

Stark eventually sees her and gives her permission to keep using the suit, making her a new ally.

Even though we don’t know much about the tale of a MCU Ironheart series yet, there are hints about where it will go.

Riri’s appearance throughout Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made it clear to fans that she has already built and used her own Ironheart suit.

That makes it sound like the movie is going to be more about how Riri grows as a protagonist than about how she became one, like Iron Man.

Inside the final battle, Shuri gives Riri a Vibranium suit, but she has to give it back at the end of the film. This means that she will have to make her next suit out of scraps, just like her last one.

Also, unlike with the Iron Man movies, which were mostly about tech-based villains, the movie is said to show how Riri’s technology and The Hood’s magic work together.

Mephisto might also have something to do with the magic in the show. There is also a chance that Ironheart will be linked to certain other MCU projects.

Since Riri has ties to Wakanda, Shuri or a few of the other characters could show up with her.

In the upcoming MCU movie Armour Wars, James “Rhodey” Rhodes is dealing with people who are stealing Stark technology, which could ultimately led him to meet Riri.