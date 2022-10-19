Ironheart: Sacha Baron Cohen could be chosen to play the long-awaited Marvel villain, Mephisto

Sacha Baron Cohen has been proposed for a role in Ironheart.

According to Deadline, the British actor could embark on the next Marvel project as an expected villain, nothing less than Mephisto.

“A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that there has been talk on set about the possibility of Cohen being a part of Ironheart, likely playing Mephisto,” they confirmed.

Mephisto first appeared in the comics in 1968’s Silver Surfer #3 and has been long awaited by comics fans eager to see him on the big screen.

Mephisto, one of Marvel’s most supernatural villains, seems like a weird choice for Ironheart. After all, he traditionally battles the likes of Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange, and Scarlet Witch, and was largely responsible for the creation of Wanda’s sons, Tommy and Billy. At least, in the comics.

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, creator of advanced Iron Man-like armor. The cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé and Zoe Terakes. .

Of course, Ironheart is just the beginning.

Like other Marvel characters, Mephisto is expected to appear in numerous projects, not only in Ironheart. One possible candidate is the upcoming Scarlet Witch and Vision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Rumors of Cohen’s role in the MCU began spreading on social media several days ago, with notable comic book movie accounts discussing his possible casting as Mephisto.

Cohen is perhaps most famous for Borat, the fictional journalist from Kazakhstan that Cohen has brought to the stage with critical success in both Borat and Borat 2.

He has also recently starred in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and is set to star in the upcoming Apple+ series, Disclaimer.

