Ironlights’ VR melee shenanigans launches April 9, with crossplay for multiplayer

Multiplayer VR melee sport Ironlights is launching on April 9 for PC VR headsets by way of Oculus and Steam, along with on the Oculus Retailer for Oculus Quest.Study Additional
2 hours in the past
Tech Information
Depart a remark
Multiplayer VR melee sport Ironlights is launching on April 9 for PC VR headsets by way of Oculus and Steam, along with on the Oculus Retailer for Oculus Quest.Study Additional
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment