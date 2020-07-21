Irvine Welsh, Bret Easton Ellis Create ‘American Tabloid’ Series

“Trainspotting” author Irvine Welsh and “American Psycho” writer Bret Easton Ellis are in last talks with the U.Okay.’s Burning Wheel Productions to co-create a dramatized collection based mostly on the nationwide tabloid press tradition within the U.S.

With the working title “American Tabloid,” the collection will unspool over a long time and comply with occasions from a weekly publication the place political correctness, morals and ethics are unparalleled.

The deal is anticipated to get confirmed within the coming weeks, with a growth schedule to comply with.

“To do that manufacturing justice we at all times knew we’d require writers who don’t maintain again and go method additional than most would dare,” stated Shelley Hammond of Burning Wheel. “We’re simply past delighted that we’re able to agree a deal to make this occur with the unimaginable expertise of Bret and Irvine. This could be the primary time the 2 have collaborated professionally – and with the help to permit inventive freedom we’re assured spectacular issues will occur.”

The 2 authors are a really perfect match for the subject material as they’re identified for his or her caustic writing kinds. Welsh’s credit additionally embrace “Trainspotting” sequel “T2” and “Filth.” Apart from “American Psycho,” a number of of Ellis’ novels have been tailored for the display, together with “Much less Than Zero,” “The Guidelines of Attraction,” and “The Informers.” He wrote the screenplay for Paul Schrader’s “The Canyons,” starring Lindsay Lohan.

Burning Wheel lately produced “Creation Tales,” based mostly on the lifetime of British music trade Svengali Alan McGee from a screenplay by Welsh. It’s govt produced by Danny Boyle.