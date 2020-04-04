Is 16 Wishes on Disney Plus? How you can watch the teen movie

Regardless of some spectacular unique choices obtainable on Disney Plus, that also hasn’t stopped older followers from reliving Disney Channel classics of yesteryear, from Recess to Lizzie McGuire to Ducktales.

One movie, particularly, that’s receiving buzz is the 2010 Disney Channel Authentic 16 Wishes, which sees Insatiable’s Debby Ryan star as a teen whose needs come true on her sixteenth birthday.

Properly, your want has been granted – right here’s how you can watch 16 Wishes.

Is 16 Wishes on Disney Plus?

Sadly not – regardless of being a Disney Channel co-production, the movie is absent from the streaming service.

Nonetheless, it might properly seem on Disney Plus in the future – the place it is going to be part of over 500 movies and 350 sequence, together with new Disney Channel spin-off Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection.

There are many different basic teen comedies obtainable to whet your urge for food together with Camp Rock and the unique Excessive Faculty Musical movies, in addition to TV reveals comparable to That’s So Raven and Boy Meets World.

How to watch 16 Wishes

16 Wishes is sadly not obtainable to stream on-line or buy digitally – which may very well be a great signal that Disney will quickly add it to the catalogue. Watch this house.

Nonetheless, it’s nonetheless attainable to watch 16 Wishes the quaint approach on DVD.

How can I watch Disney Plus?

