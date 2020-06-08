Is Adam Sandler’s Best Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Or Drew Barrymore? The Internet Has Thoughts

For so long as there have been motion pictures, there have been pairings which have been so fashionable with followers that we seen them reunited time and again. From Hepburn and Tracy to Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire to Doris Day and Rock Hudson, there have been some undeniably nice on display screen pairs. Whereas I am unsure any fashionable combo fairly reaches these ranges of greatness, now we have seen some current pairs seem a number of occasions through the years which have been fairly nice, like Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Or is it Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston? The web can’t determine.