Is Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Fitz Hiding An Even Bigger Secret Than We Thought?

Spoilers forward for the Season 7 premiere of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC.
The ultimate season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. received off to a wild begin with a premiere that immersed a lot of the heroes in 1931 to attempt to cease the Chronicoms from gaining a foothold, based mostly on data from Simmons and Enoch after they travelled via time with a mission. One of many heroes was lacking, nevertheless, and I don’t simply imply as a result of Coulson was changed by an LMD and Might was out of fee for a lot of the hour. Fitz is nowhere to be seen to protect the secrets and techniques of his and Simmons’ plan, however I’m left questioning if there’s a fair larger secret he’s hiding, and it’s one related to Deke.
The arrival of Simmons up to now with out Fitz was considerably stunning contemplating their frequent declarations that they’d by no means separate once more if they might assist it, however viewers are additionally most likely fairly used to FitzSimmons being torn aside by this level within the collection. Simmons’ stoicism signifies that this mission is one thing a lot larger than their love story, and she or he doesn’t remorse that they made the choice to separate, even when she does miss him. Nonetheless, her stoicism regardless of not with the ability to know something about the place he’s and if he’s secure is comparatively new. May this be as a result of she left one thing behind with him?
Or, to be extra exact, as a result of she left somebody behind with Fitz? Simmons didn’t give Daisy a straight reply about how lengthy she and Fitz had been away earlier than travelling again in time, however it appears to be greater than only a 12 months or two, which is unquestionably lengthy sufficient for FitzSimmons to make Deke’s mother. Or an aunt or an uncle. I’m not choosy, and issues can change now that point journey is within the combine.
It could most likely be most secure for everyone if Simmons didn’t inform anyone a couple of little one she and Fitz had throughout their absence, and I can think about turning into mother and father motivating them to go their separate methods for a mission with out almost as a lot internal battle as in earlier seasons. They might have any individual essential to them to guard. Apart from, may S.H.I.E.L.D. actually drop the bombshell that FitzSimmons have an grownup grandson with out giving them a child earlier than the tip of the collection?
Positive, this might quantity to Simmons discovering a being pregnant earlier than the tip of the collection finale, however I’m not going to rule out a secret bundle of pleasure, and a few feedback from Elizabeth Henstridge could assist the idea. Talking with Collider about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, the actress stated this:
They’ll do something and every thing to be collectively. The place we see Simmons, initially of Season 7, is that she doesn’t know the place Fitz is. All we all know is that she will be able to’t know. So, that at the very least offers some kind of hope. In typical Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. style, it doesn’t give that a lot hope, however it’s one thing. She’s grown loads, over the seasons, from being simply the geeky comedian sidekick. On the finish of Season 6, we noticed her extraordinarily stoic and virtually void of heat, and that’s one thing that we are going to come to search out out why. One thing fairly important has occurred, in nevertheless lengthy that hole is that she was separated.
Apparently one thing “fairly important” occurred for Simmons previous to travelling again in time to reunite along with her S.H.I.E.L.D. buddies, and I for one would depend “having a child after which leaving her little one and husband to attempt to save Earth” as important. As any individual who has been anticipating S.H.I.E.L.D. to drop a child bombshell going again so far as Simmons throwing up after studying about her connection to Deke, I wouldn’t be stunned in the event that they began a household throughout their time away. Apart from, simply suppose how good any little one of theirs can be!
Sadly, we are able to solely wait and see. There isn’t any trace of when Fitz will return to the motion or even when S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 will spend a while with him earlier than reuniting him with Simmons and Co. No matter secrets and techniques he’s preserving could properly stay secret till he ultimately makes his Season 7 entrance, or maybe even past. Life hasn’t been straightforward for FitzSimmons!
See what occurs subsequent in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s ultimate season with new episodes airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC within the 2020 summer time TV schedule.
