Is America’s Got Talent’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ For Bullying New For Season 15?

Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for the America’s Got Expertise Season 15 episode that aired June 16, 2020. Learn at your individual danger!
America’s Got Expertise went by means of one other spherical of auditions in its newest episode, and whereas there have been a couple of surprising performances, it was the standard customary fare of proficient singers, acrobats, dancers and sideshow acts. The true spotlight of the night time got here from Simon Cowell, who made a well timed assertion regarding the present’s stance on bullying.
Simon Cowell’s massive second got here after a shocking diabolo efficiency from The Spyros Bros, and an impassioned assertion from America’s Got Expertise contestant and tremendous fan Marco Angelo Betito. Betito spoke about his tough upbringing, and the way he was bullied quite a bit in his youth for a studying incapacity and for being in particular training. Betito was praised by the judges for his efficiency, and Cowell threw within the following throughout his feedback:
There’s a zero tolerance on this present for bullying.
The assertion made sense in context of Marco Angelo Betito’s story, although there is a query of whether or not that coverage was new for Season 15. It is no secret America’s Got Expertise is at the moment beneath scrutiny for its therapy of ousted decide Gabrielle Union, and that state of affairs has escalated since these tapings for Season 15. Per a report from Selection, there have been adjustments made for a way AGT operated following Union’s exit.
Was Simon Cowell’s assertion a refined acknowledgement of America’s Got Expertise complaints and subsequent adjustments, or only a real assertion made concerning the state of affairs on the time? It is actually exhausting to say, and I’m wondering if the assertion made the ultimate lower of the episode to let followers know that AGT will not tolerate the bullying or have interaction in harsh therapy of rivals.
It’s a little ironic that this assertion is coming from Simon Cowell, who made a profession on tv for brutal honesty and occasional merciless commentary. Cowell has mellowed out (principally) within the newest years of his America’s Got Expertise tenure, however even then there have been questions on a few of his conduct.
May this all be an overanalysis of an off-the-cuff remark? Positive, however even then I am unable to assist however query the validity of the assertion or when the zero tolerance coverage was instilled given the controversies America’s Got Expertise has confronted in latest months. Let’s not overlook that followers went after Heidi Klum the week prior for allegedly body-shaming a contestant, so I might be curious to know some extra particulars behind Cowell’s assertion and what meaning for AGT rivals.
America’s Got Expertise airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the competitors, and for the most recent information occurring in tv and flicks.
