Is an *NSYNC Reunion Any Closer to Reality? ‘We’ve Been Talking,’ Says Lance Bass

What does Justin Timberlake actually take into consideration an *NSYNC reunion? And would JC Chasez contemplate taking the group on the street with out him? These had been two burning questions posed by followers on “The Every day Popcast With Lance Bass,” airing this week — and type of answered.

A return to the *NSYNC unique lineup — Timberlake, Chasez, Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone — could be the best manner to mark 20 years since “No Strings Connected” was launched, promoting over 2.four million copies in its first week, a document for the time.

“We’ve been speaking about it,” Bass tells Selection. “No plans have been made. If there’ll even be plans, who is aware of? … I feel if we did something, it will be for the enjoyable of it — the world wants one thing enjoyable to pay attention to and I feel we may deliver some positivity to it. That’s what we want proper now. It might be one thing easy to check it out, and if it really works, it really works and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Bass, 40, says followers will get clearer solutions on the place the group stands on the thought when he releases his interviews, someday at a time beginning as we speak. One member may also interview Bass for Friday’s version of the Popcast, whereas Saturday’s anniversary particular options co-hosts Peachy Eager (Jess Keener) and Giggles (Lisa Delcampo) asking the singers “hilarious” rapid-fire questions.

“I’ve accomplished Joey and JC up to now they usually’re very completely different interviews,” Bass provides. “JC’s the toughest to nail down and extra mysterious, so it was fascinating to get into his head. You’ll positively hear his opinion on the reunion and if it’ll occur.”

Bass can be thrilled about getting a uncommon perception into Timberlake’s ideas on subjects the 2 have “by no means mentioned” of their 25-year friendship. “He’s the one [bandmate] I haven’t interviewed earlier than, so I’m super-excited to delve into what his life’s like now, speak about ‘No Strings Connected and that period, ask what that [solo] transition was like and get his opinions on the way forward for *NSYNC,” says Bass. “I need to pull the curtain again and present you who Justin is – who my greatest pal was years in the past. He was 14 years-old after I met him. A bond that’s unbelievable. We skilled issues most individuals didn’t undergo and I like the juxtaposition of what we had been then to now, and the way we’ve all grown into who we grew into … it’s all as a result of we influenced one another at such a younger age.”

It’s not shocking how impactful the younger singers’ friendships got the tumultuous wave they rode collectively previous NSA’s launch. Whereas engaged on the follow-up to 1997’s self-titled debut, the group – in addition to their friends, the Backstreet Boys – grew to become suspicious of their then-manager Lou Pearlman’s monetary dealings. Each bands took authorized motion, with *NSYNC efficiently slicing ties with Pearlman and RCA, signing with Jive Data and retaining their identify.

“It was a loopy time as a result of we didn’t know the place our careers had been going and each skilled round us mentioned, ‘Your profession’s over children,’” remembers Bass, who produced the movie “Boy Band Con,” a 2019 documentary about Pearlman. “That hurts once you’re that younger and have labored so laborious. The very last thing you need to hear is the top of the label saying, ‘Guys, you may need yet one more album in you if you happen to simply follow Lou Pearlman.’ It was a scary second. We thought our careers had been accomplished. So many loopy ideas went by way of our heads, however once we lastly obtained our identify again and ended our relationship with Lou, every thing began flowing.”

NSA spawned two of *NSYNC’s largest hits, “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” which featured writing credit by Max Martin, Andreas Carlsson and the Cheiron Studios workforce. The album additionally featured songs by Richard Marx and Diane Warren.

Whereas *NSYNC adopted up with 2001’s “Superstar,” the quintet introduced a hiatus in 2002, and lately have solely reconvened on stage to honor Timberlake and his Video Vanguard Award on the 2013 MTV VMAs. He was absent from Coachella 2019, the place the 4 joined Ariana Grande for a shock look, having simply wrapped his Man of the Woods tour.

It was at Coachella the place Bass met an artist he’d by no means heard of — Lizzo — who would turn out to be key to considered one of his largest 2020 tasks, collaborating with Richard Branson’s Virgin Fest. Lizzo and A$AP Rocky are headlining the Los Angeles music and environmental consciousness occasion in June.

“Richard Branson and myself are large area geeks and tech individuals, so we needed to create one thing that entertained individuals – by bringing within the Lizzos and Anderson.Paaks – but in addition confirmed the longer term,” Bass elaborates. “It’s about doing proper [for] the surroundings and what subsequent cool futuristic factor will assist our planet. It jogs my memory of the World Truthful, the place individuals used to go to see new stuff, with a little bit mixture of Coachella!”

Bass’ love for podcasts will characteristic at Virgin Fest, the place The Every day Popcast and Bass’ favourite hosts will broadcast stay from the Bubble Faucet VIP Space, a nod to his Bubble Faucet Trailer cell wine enterprise. It’s considered one of a number of boozy endeavors, together with his West Hollywood bar Rocco’s WeHo and upcoming mixers line, J.A.X. (Simply Add X – X being your favourite spirit), a collaboration with “Vanderpump Guidelines” star Jax Taylor, launching at Virgin Fest.

“The enjoyable factor has been arising with J.A.X flavors as a result of they’re distinctive, style nice, are low-calorie and have nutritional vitamins,” says Bass, who’s additionally producing a movie about *NSYNC superfans who put their lives on maintain so as to comply with the band on tour. “The harmful half is you possibly can’t style the alcohol. It’ll sneak up on you.”

As for whether or not J.A.X or Bubble Faucet have been loosening lips in-studio throughout Bass’ *NSYNC interviews: “I haven’t accomplished Justin or Chris but, so perhaps I’ll deliver some in … then they can provide me testimonials!”