Is Apple TV App on Google’s Chromecast? It’s Coming in 2021

Google and Apple reached an settlement that can carry the Apple TV app — together with the Apple TV Plus subscription service — to the latest Chromecast machine.

Google didn’t present particular timing on when Apple TV will go dwell on Chromecast, saying solely that the app shall be accessible “early subsequent 12 months.” The corporate mentioned it’ll carry the Apple TV app to extra gadgets powered by Android TV OS in the longer term.

In line with Google, the addition of the Apple TV app makes the $50 Chromecast with Google TV the one streaming machine with all main video subscription suppliers (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and Apple TV). For now, Roku doesn’t have an HBO Max deal and Amazon’s Hearth TV lacks Peacock — though there are workarounds in each of these circumstances.

The information comes per week after Google introduced that it was including Apple Music to Google sensible audio system and shows.

With the deal, Apple TV Plus authentic titles shall be built-in into Chromecast with Google TV, letting customers get customized suggestions and search outcomes for the content material. They’ll additionally be capable of save these to their Watchlist for viewing later.

The Apple TV app gives entry to Apple TV Plus, often priced at $4.99 monthly, with entry to a number of dozen Apple originals together with collection “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Present,” “See,” “Servant,” “Defending Jacob,” “The Oprah Dialog” and “Tehran” and flicks like “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks and the animated “Wolfwalkers.”

As well as, Apple TV permits you to purchase or lease greater than 100,000 films and reveals from iTunes (and entry titles you’ve beforehand bought from Apple). Customers are capable of subscribe to channels together with Showtime, CBS All Entry, Starz and AMC Plus by means of Apple TV, and the app’s Household Sharing characteristic lets as much as six accounts share subscriptions to these channels.

Launched this fall, the brand new Chromecast with Google TV for the primary time features a standalone, voice-enabled distant management — a prime request from clients. The HDMI-based 4K adapter runs Google TV, the web big’s new leisure interface that aggregates streaming companies, dwell TV (beginning with YouTube TV), films, reveals and different content material and gives personalization and advice options.

Individually, Google is operating a promotional bundle supply with Netflix that provides clients six months of the streaming service’s normal HD plan for half worth.