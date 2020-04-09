Is Big Brother Season 22 Postponed To 2021 Or Not?

The opposite facet of this coin is that Big Brother could possibly be the saving grace of CBS come fall if different mass-produced reveals will not be prepared in time. The Julie Chen-hosted actuality present takes up three primetime slots in the course of the summer season hours, so if CBS is in want of quick-to-produce programming within the fall months, there is no higher present than Big Brother to fill a number of gaps. Truthfully, the present may even fill extra of that if want be, and it might be fascinating to see how the crew would edit the present in the event that they needed to broadcast extra reside feed footage than three hours per week.