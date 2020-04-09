Is Big Brother Season 22 Postponed To 2021 Or Not?

Depart a Remark
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the manufacturing schedules and filming dates of many TV reveals out of wack, and in some instances, has made persevering with most collection not possible till additional discover. For that motive numerous reveals have needed to be postponed, and it was just lately confirmed Season 22 of Big Brother would undergo from that as effectively.
CBS will reportedly not have recent episodes of the hit actuality collection this summer season, however does that imply Season 22 is on maintain till 2021? That is a query many on the web are asking, understanding that Big Brother will not be the one present with manufacturing issues in the mean time. In reality, CBS has had an enormous variety of its primetime packages’ productions halted till additional discover, and if work cannot proceed for months on finish, it may significantly affect sure reveals’ readiness for the autumn season, with Big Brother clearly falling into that class.
In accordance with THR, the present plan for CBS this summer season is to depend on repeat airings of primetime programming, which are inclined to do effectively within the rankings. That itself might already be stepping on Big Brother‘s toes if CBS does plan to lean more durable on airing repeats all summer season, doubtlessly leaving the truth mainstay with out its regular airtimes to run when manufacturing does resume. So then, if manufacturing begins again up on most reveals someday in the summertime, there’s an opportunity CBS will then simply purpose to get again to the traditional swing of issues by working what it initially deliberate for the autumn schedule earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
On this situation, the summer season favourite Big Brother would simply decide again up with its regular time slot in the summertime of 2021. That is not essentially excellent for the fandom, nevertheless it would possibly hold CBS from having to shake up its schedule greater than already obligatory within the face of this pandemic. Whereas the collection is a vital present for CBS, summer season reveals often air outdoors the autumn cycle for a motive. When pondering that method, it would not be shocking to imagine that Big Brother would possibly maintain off on airing new episodes till 2021
The opposite facet of this coin is that Big Brother could possibly be the saving grace of CBS come fall if different mass-produced reveals will not be prepared in time. The Julie Chen-hosted actuality present takes up three primetime slots in the course of the summer season hours, so if CBS is in want of quick-to-produce programming within the fall months, there is no higher present than Big Brother to fill a number of gaps. Truthfully, the present may even fill extra of that if want be, and it might be fascinating to see how the crew would edit the present in the event that they needed to broadcast extra reside feed footage than three hours per week.
There’s a little bit of proof supporting Season 22 of Big Brother will nonetheless be occurring in 2020. It comes from a current tweet from the present’s casting director, Robyn Kass, who was a bit pissed off with candidates sending in late submissions, and needed to air out her ideas on that on Twitter.
So, whereas this tweet did come earlier than the report that Big Brother will not have new episodes to start out summer season, one has to marvel why Robyn Kass would nonetheless be complaining in regards to the deadline for Season 22 candidates. It might seem the present remains to be sifting by way of who will seem on the season, and if that wasn’t the case, the deadline to use would possibly ultimately be prolonged, if the present wasn’t going to return till early 2021 or later. In any other case, why wouldn’t it matter if functions have been a pair days late at this stage?
Additionally, THR solely talked about that CBS did not have an opportunity to start manufacturing on Big Brother earlier than the shutdown. 95% of what’s seen on Big Brother is filmed when the occupants are in the home, and final season did not even start till late June. None of what has been mentioned to date has been made official by CBS, so till they converse up, there is no overwhelming must assume that Big Brother will not return till 2021, and even that it’ll miss its summer season premiere (as unlikely as that will appear).
Anybody jonesing for Big Brother within the meantime can head over to CBS All Entry which at present has all seasons of the truth collection to binge. Additionally, be sure you keep on with CinemaBlend for all the newest information occurring on the earth of tv and films as networks proceed to make choices on the way forward for their reveals.
Add Comment