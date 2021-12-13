Is Big Data the new oil? Learn more with the best examples of Big Data

Do you know what Big data is, but you still don’t know how big companies apply it? Today I want to share the best examples of Big data breaking the world market.

Some say that Big data technology is becoming the new oil. But what does that mean? With the advancement of technology, oil started to have more functionalities. It went from being just the fuel for lamps to indispensable components for plastic products and the world’s fuel.

In the same way, big data is becoming an important tool to undertake more efficient marketing strategies and contributes significantly to any company’s competitive growth. If you want to know what big data is, the best examples of big data, and go into more details about the importance of a database in a company, I invite you to continue reading the article.

Before we start, what is Big data?

Before explaining the examples of Big Data that I have compiled for you, I want to clarify the concept of Big data.

Big data is understood as a large set of complex data that needs non-traditional computer applications to be processed. In English, it can be translated as “big data.”

When we talk about big data, we must also discuss all the structures needed to process it and all the different big data tools that allow you to transform a large (large) amount of data into data with value for your company.

For the Oracle giant, Big data can be understood as follows:

“Big data comprises larger and more complex data sets, especially from new data sources. These data sets are so voluminous that conventional data processing software cannot handle them. However, these massive volumes of data can be used to address business problems that previously would not have been possible to solve.”

What is big data for?

Now follows the next question: What is big data for, and why is it important?

The importance of Big data is not about how much data a company has but how a company uses the collected data. The more efficient the company uses the data, the more potential it has to grow.

Here’s a summary of why big data is vital for businesses:

Cost savings: some big data tools can reduce costs for companies as they store and classify information more efficiently.

Time reductions: the high speed of tools such as Apache Spark allows immediate analysis of the information, essential for companies to make quick decisions.

More accurate market analysis: By analyzing big data, you can better understand current market conditions. For example, by analyzing customer buying behaviors, you can determine which products they prefer and undertake strategies to get ahead of your competition. Implementing big data tools within a company has several advantages.

Big data, the new oil?

Going back to the question in the title of this article: is big data the new oil?

This analogy may give you a negative impression of big data because it can be related to oil and environmental pollution.

However, like everything in life, the benefits of big data will depend on how companies use it in their corporate actions. In the end, it is our data, and it must be used intelligently, without harming our privacy.

According to Forbes magazine, big data can be understood as the ultimate renewable resource. In the words of an editor of the magazine:

“It’s clear that data is the new oil and that the main impact on humanity is not how tech giants monetize our units of care, but how data can improve our lives. Oil causes pollution, but it was also responsible for lifting a vast majority of the world’s population out of extreme poverty.”

Successful companies using Big data today

In this section, I’d like to summarize the actions of some companies using Big data. These companies use Big data as a business asset very smartly.

With the above theory clear, it is essential to leave on the table examples of Big Data in real life to identify its importance in practice and not only in view.

Amazon and its strategies based on Big Data

Currently, Amazon is an e-commerce giant and has dealt very well with the pandemic, which has affected many companies worldwide.

It is essential to highlight that Amazon’s success is not the result of chance but is the product of the excellent use of big data to make decisions and stimulate its customers’ purchases. This success can be summarized in Amazon’s well-developed algorithms.

Amazon has access to a large amount of its customers’ big data. Your movements and preferences are recorded in their search engines when you purchase through this platform. This includes your full name, home address, card payments, and search histories.

Like many internet platforms, Amazon uses this information to improve the relationship with its customers and the products it recommends to them. But how does Amazon’s algorithm work?

Amazon uses the Big Data collected from its customers to fine-tune its recommendation engine. This way, it will predict what you want to buy before you even think about it.

Amazon is a leader in using a technology called “collaborative filtering engine” (CFE). In Spanish, a “comprehensive, collaborative filtering engine.” Among the elements it analyzes are the following:

The products you bought

Your wish list

The products you reviewed

The products you rated

The items you search for most frequently.

This information is used to recommend additional products that other customers have purchased following your exact path to purchase. For example, when we add a DVD to our online shopping cart, Amazon also recommends movies or products that other customers have purchased.

It is estimated that 35% of Amazon’s annual sales are due to the accuracy of its suggestions section. Now you know how Amazon matches your tastes.

Netflix, big data, and its excellent user experience

Did you know that Netflix uses big data when recommending content? Netflix is one of the most famous streaming platforms today and a great example of Big data.

Netflix has surpassed Disney with an enterprise valuation of $164 billion. In addition, Netflix is estimated to save $1 billion a year thanks to its big data algorithms. But how does Netflix’s algorithm work?

Netflix stands out for the excellent user experience it provides. It uses Big Data to find out what its users want to watch.

Netflix uses several traditional business intelligence tools (such as Teradata and MicroStrategy) and combines them with more modern Big Data technologies like Hadoop and Hive.

Among the elements that Netflix’s algorithm analyzes are:

The date you watched the content.

The device you used to watch their content

Your searches in their search engines

The section of the content you watched again.

Whether the content was paused

The user’s location data

Time of day and time of the week you viewed the content

Social media data from Facebook and Twitter

Once the above data is collected, Netflix focuses on giving you what you want. As you may already know, Netflix has an ingenious way of delivering content.

Netflix distributes its suggestions according to the popularity of the content and the user’s activity on the platform. In this way, you can now understand how Netflix provides us with personalized content in our accounts.

It is estimated that 80% of the content played by its users comes from the recommendation system based on its big data tools.

LinkedIn and how big data helps you find your ideal job

LinkedIn is the largest social network for professionals, with 727 million active users from more than 200 countries. And it is an example of big data.

To tell you a little about it, LinkedIn tracks every user movement on the platform and analyzes this data to make better decisions and design features based on their preferences.

Like the Big data examples above, LinkedIn uses Big data to optimize its recommendation engine, develop product offerings and connect people. But how does Linkedin’s algorithm work?

Linkedin’s algorithm aims to prioritize relevant content and generate engagement. This is important, so that range of interest to you appears in your feed.

When you publish something on Linkedin, a bot will classify your content as “spam,” “low quality,” or “clean.” If a user hides your post, the algorithm will rate it as negative.

Then, the algorithm measures how many people look at your post in their feed. This way, if they keep connecting people, it will become a viral post.

In the end, there is also a filter of human people who review the content and decide whether or not the post should continue to appear in the platform’s feed. This significantly contributes to Linkedin’s authenticity.

The difference between Linkedin and the previous examples of Big data is that it does not seek to sell a product. It is more of a social network that aims to connect people worldwide with the help of big data tools to achieve better efficiency.

If you want to stand out on Linkedin and get the job you aspire to have, here are some tips to achieve it:

It would be best to have a detailed and updated professional profile (and the better it is public).

Add contacts that disseminate relevant content for you.

Participate in LinkedIn groups or create your group.

Promote your profile on other external websites such as your web pages, biographies, business cards, emails, among others.

Find a good time to publish

Use Publisher, LinkedIn’s blogging platform that will give more reach to your publications.

Spotify with big data knows more about your musical tastes in detail

To finish the big data examples, I close with a flourish talking about Spotify.

Spotify currently has more than 345 active users and 155 million premium users. Spotify continues to grow over the years, but the question arises, how does it do it?

This music and podcast streaming biggie use Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine learning to build their business model. This has also allowed them to provide us with a more personalized service based on the music of our interest.

Like all the previous Big data examples, Spotify also has an algorithm that is the basis for its operation. Here is a summary of how Spotify’s algorithm works:

Spotify users create 600 gigabytes of data daily, which the platform uses to make its machines and algorithms perfect for providing a better user experience.

In addition, Spotify also crawls music blogs and internet publications to understand people’s opinions about specific artists and songs.

If you’re a long-time user, you may have noticed that Spotify generates automatic playlists every week. Well, guess what? It uses big data to build them. Some of the ways Spotify uses Big Data to create value are:

Recommended playlists: Spotify offers algorithmically selected playlists to its user. I use it quite often at work when I have to write my essays online and offline when I download my playlist, which consists of 80% of what Spotify has recommended to me. They include music already known to the user or music that the user is unfamiliar with.

Discover Weekly: Every Monday of the week, Spotify provides you with a playlist titled “Discover Weekly.” This personalized playlist includes new music from the user’s favorite artists. It also recommends artists based on the user’s listening history.

Now we’ve come to an end! I hope these examples of Big data have helped you learn about the importance of Big data and data analytics. As you may have already realized, specializing in Big data will give you many advantages in the working world.

Don’t forget that there are hundreds of examples of Big data worldwide, and I encourage you to continue researching the topic.