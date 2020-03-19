Is Chicago P.D.’s Intelligence Unit Ruining Rojas After That Voight Twist?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for Episode 17 of Chicago P.D. Season 7, known as “Earlier than the Fall,” and the promo for Episode 18.
Chicago P.D. returned to NBC after a quick break with an episode that introduced out the perfect and the worst in Hank Voight, and that worst could also be ruining Rojas as a police officer. In “Earlier than the Fall,” Voight was taking the case personally proper off the bat after discovering a dying little woman, and bringing an outdated pal/CI into the combo simply raised the stakes. After his CI was brutally overwhelmed resulting from a murder cop’s actions, Voight went forward and decked the cop within the face with all of Intelligence wanting on, none of whom regarded too bothered or sympathetic. So what does this need to do with Rojas?
Nicely, within the promo footage for subsequent week’s episode, known as “Strains,” Rojas crosses some strains that she won’t have crossed again earlier than she joined the unit full of cops keen to interrupt the foundations. Have a look:
In “Strains,” Intelligence shall be on the path of the chief of a drug ring, and the footage makes it clear that they want the surveillance video to make the case. Sadly, Rojas’ ex-boyfriend she’s recognized since she was a child will evidently wind up within the combine, and Rojas will delete the footage to cowl for him. Upton is not pleased to listen to what Rojas did, since deleting the footage is obstruction and Rojas may go to jail.
On the one hand, it is a bit wealthy of Upton to freak out on anyone else for crossing strains to get issues executed after what she did to Darius Walker, however I’d argue that Upton was good and calculated in what she did. Rojas appeared to make her transfer within the warmth of the second when placed on the spot.
Then again, the larger query could be: would Rojas have executed one thing like this if not for her months of watching the Intelligence cops kind of getting their means by no matter means vital, shortly after watching Voight punch a person he outranks to the ground, with not one of the different Intelligence officers saying a phrase or objecting?
Positive, they did not all look thrilled about it, however it struck me as a case of “Voight shall be Voight,” and that may’t be good for Rojas’ development as a cop. She wasn’t a part of a unit earlier than Intelligence, in spite of everything, and confronted a tough transition. Voight did inform Upton earlier in Season 7 that he appreciated shaping younger cops somewhat than bringing in current detectives like Halstead and Upton herself.
Talking of Upton, Rojas has seen her pal and roommate cross strains as nicely, despite the fact that she presumably would not know that Upton organized for Darius Walker to be killed. When Halstead was lacking, Upton was open that it wasn’t enterprise as ordinary as a result of someone she cared about was at risk, and Rojas even acquired Upton to confess she loves Halstead.
Now that someone Rojas cares about and certain loves (as seen within the promo) is hazard, may she suppose again on what Upton did for Halstead and suppose breaking the legislation is simply one thing that Intelligence can get away with when issues get private? Admittedly, Upton was kind of simply extra ruthless than ordinary when looking for Halstead, and Rojas’ motion may have a a lot bigger affect.
When Upton later organized for a foul man to die a foul demise, no one on Chicago P.D. actually cared that Walker was gone aside from Voight, and that was solely as a result of he was involved about Upton. Rojas seemingly deleted footage when Intelligence wants all of the footage they will get to get a foul man convicted. This doesn’t appear to be good timing in any respect.
If nothing adjustments and Rojas will get away with what she did, then she’s nicely on her solution to turning into a fantastic Intelligence cop underneath Voight, however probably a cop whose possibilities of a profession on the up-and-up have been ruined. Discover out when the Chicago P.D. episode “Strains” airs Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.
Chicago P.D. is not anticipated to run for so long as ordinary in Season 7 because of the coronavirus, however at the very least followers can depend on the tales of Intelligence persevering with for a number of extra seasons.
