Is Chicago P.D.’s Intelligence Unit Ruining Rojas After That Voight Twist?

Chicago P.D. returned to NBC after a quick break with an episode that introduced out the perfect and the worst in Hank Voight, and that worst could also be ruining Rojas as a police officer. In “Earlier than the Fall,” Voight was taking the case personally proper off the bat after discovering a dying little woman, and bringing an outdated pal/CI into the combo simply raised the stakes. After his CI was brutally overwhelmed resulting from a murder cop’s actions, Voight went forward and decked the cop within the face with all of Intelligence wanting on, none of whom regarded too bothered or sympathetic. So what does this need to do with Rojas?