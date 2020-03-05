Is Chicago P.D. Setting Upton Up To Cross A Major Line After Reveal To Halstead?

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March Four episode of Chicago P.D., “Intimate Violence.”
Chicago P.D. shifted the main target to Upton and Halstead with “Intimate Violence,” which compelled Upton to face her abusive childhood whereas Halstead struggled with reconciling his want to assist folks along with his work as an Intelligence cop. They had been doing their “factor” of consuming collectively and speaking on the finish of the episode, and Upton revealed some darkish components of her previous to Halstead. Taken together with her Voight leanings earlier in Season 7, is Chicago P.D. sending Upton as much as cross a serious line?
Tracy Spiridakos shone in Upton’s closing scene within the bar, as she opened up about her abusive childhood and what she watched her mother undergo together with her dad. The ethical of her story to Halstead was that he did the suitable factor when he barged in and punched an abusive husband into submission, giving the spouse and her daughter the possibility to depart him and construct a life.
Halstead did not go away it there, although, and requested the place Upton’s mother went after leaving her dad. Upton responded that her mother went “nowhere,” as a result of she’s nonetheless together with her dad.
Usually, it could be simple to easily take this scene as Upton opening as much as her accomplice in ways in which she not often does, and Halstead himself virtually appeared shocked that she was sharing as a lot as she was. The girl must vent her feelings generally, and ideally it will not all the time take Halstead getting shot for her to get shut!
Since this episode follows Upton setting Darius Walker as much as be murdered after which kind of saying she’s making an attempt to change into like Voight, nonetheless, I can not assist however marvel if Upton goes to go after her dad in the event that they cross paths.
I am not saying that I believe Upton goes to resolve to assault and even kill her dad out of the blue at some point, however she’s additionally not afraid to cross strains that she would not have even toed throughout her early days with Intelligence, and this case opened up some previous wounds. If someone provides her half a purpose to take them down, may she do it? And hasn’t her dad given her excess of half a purpose? And would not she work in a unit of cops who would again her if she did?
Whether or not or not she does go after her dad, it is simpler to think about Upton crossing main strains at this level in Season 7 than ever earlier than. Though organising Darius appears to be her one huge transfer, she additionally accredited of Voight planting proof to avoid wasting Rojas’ profession. I am inclined to say that Chicago P.D. is not completed with a Darkish Upton plot both, since Halstead evidently will discover out what occurred with Darius. Since I do not see that arising simply over espresso, Upton’s resolution then may come up associated to one thing she’s doing when Halstead finds out. It hasn’t occurred up to now!
See what occurs subsequent for Upton (and doubtlessly Upstead) in new episodes of Chicago P.D., airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following new episodes of Chicago Med at Eight p.m. ET and Chicago Fireplace at 10 p.m. ET.
Add Comment