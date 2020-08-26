Is Congress under damage control? Sonia Gandhi calls Ghulam Nabi Azad after CWC meeting, says …

After the Congress Working Committee meeting (CWC Meet), the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke to senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on the phone. News agency ANI has given this information by quoting sources. It is believed that the party has come under Damage Control after the Congress Working Committee meeting on the letter bomb demanding a change in leadership. Sources said that after the meeting, Sonia Gandhi spoke to Ghulam Nabi Azad on the phone and assured him that all his complaints would be heard. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi’s meeting on JEE-NEET exam and GST compensation issue today, Mamata Banerjee may also be involved

After the CWC meeting, some Congress leaders including Kapil Sibal, Manish Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik, Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor had a meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence. In the backdrop of a letter from more than 20 senior leaders, including Azad, to the CWC meeting, 'full-time' active leadership, seeking to broaden the reforms as well as the election of the CWC.

A section of media is wrongly attributing that, in CWC I told Shri Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter was written by us in collusion with BJP- "let me make it very clear that Shri Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP " – Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) August 24, 2020

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that if some colleagues outside the CWC wrote him a letter of ‘collusion with the BJP’ and he would resign if those people could prove the charge. ‘Azad tweeted Kar had said, ‘A section of the media is wrongly alleging that in the CWC I had asked Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter we wrote was’ collusion with BJP’. I want to make it clear that neither Rahul Gandhi nor CWC nor outside said that the letter has been written at the behest of BJP.

What I said was, yesterday some Congress person had said that we did it at behest of BJP & in that context I said “It is most unfortunate that some colleagues (outside CWC) have accused us of collusion with BJP, and if those people can prove this allegation, I will resign “. – Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) August 24, 2020

In another tweet, he said, “I said that some Congress leaders are alleging that we have written such a letter on behalf of the BJP.” So I said that it is very unfortunate that some colleagues (outside the CWC) are making such allegations, if they prove this, then I will resign. ‘

Let me tell you that a day before the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, a letter written by 23 senior leaders of a party came out, in which the change in leadership was talked about. There was a ruckus in the meeting about this. After this, in the meeting of the working committee, many leaders had agreed that Congress President Sonia Gandhi be assisted by a committee of four persons, so that when she goes to abroad for treatment, the party through this panel Be widely associated with