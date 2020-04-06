Is Contagion on Netflix? How to watch the virus outbreak film online

Given the headlines at the second, it’s not stunning individuals are searching for one thing alongside the strains of ‘virus film’ content material.

Netflix additionally has the docuseries Pandemic which is price a watch, however in case you’re searching for one thing else then there’s the 2011 film Contagion on hand.

The thriller from director Steven Soderbergh follows a number of plots in tandem, from civilians to medical professionals and researchers as all of them take care of a killer virus outbreak.

Starring Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Regulation and Bryan Cranston.

So the place are you able to watch Contagion?

Is Contagion on Netflix?

Contagion is now on Netflix in the UK.

Watch Contagion online

Contagion is accessible on Amazon Prime. You may as well purchase the film on DVD and Blu-ray. It’s additionally out there on iTunes or Google Play.

Different movies like Contagion…

Outbreak (1995)

Dustin Hoffman performs a military medic who’s attempting to save the world from a deadly virus imported into America from Africa