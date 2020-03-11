Is Contagion on Netflix? Where to watch the virus outbreak film online

Given the headlines at the second, it’s not stunning you’re on the lookout for one thing alongside the traces of ‘virus film’ content material.

Netflix additionally has the docuseries Pandemic which is price a watch, however if you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing else then there’s the 2011 film Contagion on hand.

The thriller from director Steven Soderbergh follows a number of plots in tandem, from civilians to medical professionals and researchers as all of them cope with a killer virus outbreak.

Starring Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Legislation and Bryan Cranston.

So the place are you able to watch Contagion?

Is Contagion on Netflix?

Contagion isn’t presently on Netflix.

Watch Contagion online

Whereas the film isn’t on Netflix don’t fear Contagion is out there on Amazon Prime. You too can purchase the film. It’s additionally out there on iTunes or Google Play.