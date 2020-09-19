Is corona virus community spread in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendar Jain gave this answer

Delhi Coronavirus Community Spread News: Corona’s havoc in the country is increasing rapidly. In India, more than 53 lakh people have been infected with Coronavirus, whereas, more than 85 thousand people have died so far. Meanwhile, in view of the uncontrolled cases of Corona, the question arises whether there is a community spread of Corona in the country? Now Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the central government should now recognize that community spread is happening in Delhi. Also Read – Gyms-Yoga Center Reopen in Delhi: Gym and Yoga Center to open in Delhi between Belgaum Corona from today

#WATCH: “When people in such large numbers are getting infected in Delhi and other parts of the country, it should’ve been infected that there is community spread… but only ICMR or Central government can comment on this,” says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/XSqIDYww9c Also Read – Delhi Lockdown News: Will Lockdown be implemented in Delhi again due to increasing cases of Corona? Know the answer of Health Minister… – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020 Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus Update: Corona graph increases again in Delhi, 1,840 new cases in 24 hours, 22 people died

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that when such a large number of people are getting infected in Delhi and all over the country, then it should be assumed that there has been a community spread. When asked if there is a community spread in Delhi? On this, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that I am not fit to comment on this. Although there is a spread inside the community, but only the ICMR or the central government can give feedback about the community spread.

There are 2,34,701 cases of corona in Delhi, of which 1,98,103 people have been cured after treatment, while 31,721 are undergoing treatment. The death rate in Delhi is 2.08%, while the recovery rate is 84.41%. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has claimed that India has overtaken the US in terms of COVID-19 recovery and has become the top country.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 93 thousand 337 new cases of corona have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,247 people have fallen victim to this deadly virus during this period.

India’s # COVID19 case tally crosses 53-lakh mark with a spike of 93,337 new cases & 1,247 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases, 42,08,432 cured / discharged / migrated & 85,619 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/wKo1vgDc1Y – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infections in the country has increased to 53,08,015. There are currently 10,13,964 active cases in India, while 42,08,432 people have been cured after treatment.