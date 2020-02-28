Is Daniel Osbourne leaving Coronation Street with Bethany Platt?

Bethany Platt’s exit from Coronation Street has been within the works since Might 2019, when actress Lucy Fallon introduced she was quitting the cleaning soap after 5 years within the position.

With the blonde bistro employee’s closing look simply days away, Corrie is teasing us she may not be leaving Weatherfield alone as Daniel Osbourne rashly introduced on Friday 28th February he takes child boy Bertie and going to London with his girlfriend.

Unsurprisingly the information has not gone down nicely in Weatherfield, with bolshy Beth Sutherland main the refrain of disapproval and accusing Bethany of erasing her late niece Sinead, Daniel’s spouse who died from most cancers 4 months in the past, from historical past.

Involved bride-to-be Sarah Platt additionally lamented her daughter’s determination, warning Bethany issues have been shifting too quick and she or he was making a giant mistake.

Daniel diving headfirst right into a whirlwind romance with Bethany so quickly after shedding Sinead has tainted the couple’s courtship from the beginning, however the widowed dad appears decided to maneuver on. Nevertheless, there’s the distinct feeling he’s attempting to persuade himself he’s over his bereavement and that he’s nonetheless processing his grief…

Subsequent week, Daniel struggles with his feelings as he undertakes his greatest man duties at Adam Barlow and Sarah Platt’s marriage ceremony, and by Wednesday 4th March even Bethany begins to doubt his determination to observe her to the capital the place she’s about to start out {a magazine} internship.

This pushes the extraordinary tutorial to a booze binge and into impulsive motion, leading to him spontaneously proposing to a shocked Bethany.

Moderately awkwardly, drunk Daniel calls her ‘Sinead’ by mistake, leaving Bethany devastated and with a giant determination to make.

Corrie should not confirming if Daniel finally does go away with Bethany regardless of all that, and regardless that there’s been no official phrase with regard to Mallard’s future on the present it doesn’t imply a shock exit isn’t deliberate.

Followers should wait till Wednesday to see how Bethany responds to Daniel popping the query, and whether or not she goes alone.

