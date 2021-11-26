Is Dark Souls the best video game ever? Golden Joystick Definitive Game award up for debate

The FromSoftware game has faced other titles such as Half Life or The Last of Us for being the Definitive Game.

There is no doubt that Demon’s Souls and, especially, Dark Souls has become one of the most influential video games in recent times. Since its launch, a good handful of video games have emerged that have emulated the formula of Fromsoftware, to the point that the “soulslike” genre is already being talked about. Merit that has earned him to win the award of Definitive game of all history of the video game at the 39th Golden Joystick Awards, one of the oldest awards in the industry.

There will likely never be a game like it againJoe DonnellyDark Souls has faced other entertainment titans such as Super Mario 64, Street Fighter 2, Halo: Combat Evolved, Half Life 2 or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to name a few of the candidates. The choice has been made taking into account the votes of the fans themselves. The organizer of the awards, GamesRadar, stressed that we will continue “talking about Dark Souls in 10 years, and another 10 years later.”

“In Dark Souls, we are told that history repeats itself. But in reality, there will likely never be a game like it again,” adds journalist Joe Donnelly. Since it is a topic that generates debate, in 3DJuegos we have decided to transfer the question to you, the readers, so that you can tell us what you think of this new award. Is it just worthy of the award? What game would you have given it to?

As we told you, Hidetaka Miyazaki and Fromsoftware’s game has faced other great video games that have made history over the last 50 years. The voting order is as follows:

Dark Souls (Ganador) Doom (1993) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Half-Life 2 Minecraft Street Fighter II Tetris The Last of Us Super Mario 64 Metal Gear Solid Halo: Combat Evolved Super Mario Bros. 3 Grand Theft Auto V Portal Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Pac Man Super Mario Kart Space Invaders Sim City (1989) Pokémon GO

You can check the list of winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, where games like Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Psychonauts or Metroid Dread have been nominated in several categories. In this sense, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has also won the Most Anticipated Game of 2022 award.

