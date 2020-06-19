Is Disney +’s Hawkeye Show Finally Going To Address The Character’s Deafness?

What signifies that this character could possibly be becoming a member of Hawkeye and result in incorporating Hawkeye’s deafness from the comics into the MCU? The sequence that they need to solid her in is about to start filming this fall, which is identical window when Hawkeye is anticipated to start filming. It is also unlikely that Echo would get her personal present proper off the bat when Disney+ already has a number of MCU reveals within the works with extremely recognizable title characters, and the character description positively suits Echo.