Is Doug Potts leaving Emmerdale for good?

It’s the top of an period in Emmerdale as Doug Potts introduced he’s leaving the village to reside in Australia, regardless of solely simply having returned from a visit down below. Does this imply actor Duncan Preston is leaving the cleaning soap for good?

Doug, together with daughter Laurel Thomas and grandkids Gabby and Arthur, touched down from Ounceson Wednesday 26th February’s version of Emmerdale after attending the funeral of Laurel’s father-in-law Sandy Thomas. With a heavy coronary heart, the Potts patriarch revealed to Laurel and associate Brenda Walker, he’d been requested by Sandy’s pal, and ex-villager, Betty Eagleton, to maneuver to Australia completely – and he’d determined to go.

As Brenda put a courageous face on that this could imply the top of their romance, she appeared unconvinced he’d really undergo with leaving, however RadioTimes.com understands the character can have completely departed Emmerdale by the top of this week, and we’ve been knowledgeable there are “no present plans for Duncan to return at the moment.” So whether or not he takes up Betty’s provide or not, that is positively the final we’ll see of him for some time.

Preston joined the cleaning soap in 2007, and was beforehand finest identified for his lengthy skilled partnership with Victoria Wooden – he performed Clifford in cleaning soap spoof Acorn Antiques in Wooden’s seminal 1980s sketch collection As Seen on TV, and was lovable handyman Stan in sitcom dinnerladies (1998-2000).

Doug’s first 4 years on Emmerdale noticed him romance widowed Diane Sugden, and he left the village after their break up in 2011, returning 4 years later for Laurel’s wedding ceremony to Marlon Dingle. He’s supported his daughter by way of quite a few onerous instances, together with her alcoholism and the decline and eventual demise of husband Ashley Thomas from dementia. Extra not too long ago the plucky pensioner was seen secretly utilizing hashish to alleviate persistent again ache.

Will he go away on good phrases together with his family members?

