Is Ellen DeGeneres Looking to Sell Her Beverly Hills Property? – Variety

Unconfirmed phrase is beginning to slip down the Platinum Triangle property gossip grapevine that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi could also be trying to promote their not too long ago bought property in Beverly Hills. The couple, two of Tinseltown’s most prolific consumers and sellers of high-end actual property, bought the stately English Tudor manor home solely a few yr in the past for a whopping $42.5 million, in accordance to tax information, from rock star Adam Levine and mannequin Behati Prinsloo. And, we now hear from an all the time well-informed tattletale that the property mad pair is keen to discreetly present the closely fortified property to pre-qualified consumers unbothered by a sky-high asking value alleged to be $58 million.

The greater than 10,000-square foot mansion, behind gates on a landscaped acre in a fancy and notably coveted neighborhood close to the japanese border of Beverly Hills, was bought by Levine and Prinsloo in a clandestine off-market deal in March 2018 for $33.9 million. The sellers had been “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick and leisure legal professional Erik Hyman, who’d purchased the A-lister unfold a decade earlier for nearly $17 million from tennis nice Pete Sampras and actor Bridgette Wilson.

Itemizing particulars from when Levine and Prinsloo flipped the property again available on the market in April 2019 at $47.5 million present the fiv-bedroom behemoth has a grand, double-height lobby, a 50-foot-long lounge and a commodious eating room with a lavish bar space. There’s additionally a connoisseur kitchen that opens to a comfortable household room, plus a second, all-stainless metal catering kitchen in addition to an outside kitchen full with pizza oven. Different notable luxuries embrace a health club, a luxurious screening room and a one-bed/one-bath guesthouse with an enormous non-public patio. The park-like grounds provide huge stone terraces and rolling, tree-dotted lawns, an oval-shaped swimming pool and a lighted tennis court docket with viewing pavilion.

DeGeneres, who has battled a tidal wave of adverse press over the previous few weeks due to allegations by former staffers of not being practically as good as her super-friendly public persona, has purchased and offered actually dozens of extravagantly costly and sometimes architecturally vital houses within the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara areas. To wit: In 2003, earlier than she and de Rossi coupled up, the daytime chat present host purchased a rambling house alongside a famously celeb-lined avenue within the Hollywood Hills — the vendor was, curiously sufficient, Max Mutchnick — that she offered in 2006 to Will Ferrell; In 2007 they shelled out $29 million for a sprawling Beverly Hills compound — the vendor was, as soon as once more, Max Mutchnick and his then soon-to-be husband Erik Hyman — that they offered in 2012 for $36.5 million to Ryan Seacrest; In 2011 they paid Brad Pitt $11 million for a bluff-top ultra-modern house in Malibu that they offered simply six months later for $12 million; And, within the fall of 2017 they splashed out $18.6 million for a placing up to date beachfront compound in Carpinteria they offered final yr (2019) in an all-cash deal valued at $23 million to cosmetics mogul Jamie Kern Lima.

The couple’s present portfolio features a seven-plus-acre Bali-inspired compound in Montecito they scooped up in early 2019 for $27 million — it’s the place they’ve quarantined in the course of the pandemic — and earlier this yr they coughed up $3.6 million for a picturesque Montecito property they shortly gussied up and now have again up on the market at $6.9 million.