Is Elvis secretly alive in Our Woman?

Ever since his dramatic dying aired again in 2017, Our Woman’s Elvis Harte (Luke Pasqualino) has remained on the coronary heart of fan dialog in regards to the navy drama. His rocky relationship with Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) was vastly fashionable, and viewers have been heartbroken when Elvis was killed by a bomb in Afghanistan throughout collection three – simply when he and Georgie have been lastly getting again on observe.

So it’s no shock that just about three years on, hypothesis continues that the character may truly nonetheless be alive.

Whether or not they’re recognizing uncommon moments throughout weekly episodes or arising with intriguing theories, followers haven’t faltered in their enthusiasm for such a beloved character.

My principle is:

Georgie will kill Omar solely to seek out out Elvis was nonetheless alive and his ‘dying’ was a part of particular operation which means solely the choose few knew about it with fingers being certainly one of them.

That’s why when he was dying he stored saying “I’m sorry” to Georgie.#ourgirl pic.twitter.com/76tP23lyCP — skyerenaee (@skyerenaee1) April 14, 2020

Actor Luke Pasqualino had been written out after signing a 5 12 months contract for one more TV collection referred to as Snatch. Following the onscreen tragedy, Our Woman creator Tony Grounds instructed RadioTimes.com {that a} non permanent exit wouldn’t have made sense. “We may have despatched [Elvis] to jail or on vacation or simply not seen him for 5 years however that appeared a bit daft.”

Since then, nevertheless, Snatch has been cancelled. With that in thoughts, maybe Pasqualino was obtainable to movie what can be the largest twist the present may ever ship?

With just one episode left of collection 4, Georgie’s last scenes are imminent – with Michelle Keegan set to go away the present this 12 months – and he or she has positively earned a cheerful ending. Bringing Elvis again would give her that – as soon as she received over the shock and inevitable fury, in fact!

This 12 months’s season has targeted on Georgie’s grief as she returned to the nation the place Elvis was so cruelly taken from her. After an outburst over the destiny of his killer, Aatan Omar, she was deemed a trigger for concern and confined to barracks.

Viewers have shared their ideas that this could possibly be a method of stopping her from discovering the ‘fact’ – may Elvis have been held captive? Particular Forces boss Blue (Ben Batt) spared Omar’s life, seemingly as a favour to Georgie who needed him to face actual justice. However possibly there was extra to it than that – is the deal involving the warlord linked to Elvis, together with his freedom relying on it?

The newest episode noticed Georgie confide in psychologist Captain Preston (Liz White) in emotional scenes, and he or she then enlisted Prof (Nico Mirallegro) to assist her get into Omar’s cell, hoping that confronting him with a photograph of her late fiancé would convey her some type of closure.



Not solely did the person present no indicators of regret; Georgie additionally famous that he appeared confused. As she declared that one thing didn’t really feel proper, Afghan soldier Rabee spoke cryptically of a “plan”. We’re left with the information that one thing monumental is on the way in which in subsequent week’s finale. The query is: is a giant return on the playing cards?

This may all simply be misdirection, however the present collection of Our Woman has dropped different large hints concerning Elvis’s destiny.

Final week, as Georgie battled to avoid wasting a critically injured Fingers, he repeatedly instructed her he was “sorry”. Actor Sean Ward has defined that he selected to incorporate this element from the story of a real-life soldier’s final moments. Nonetheless, viewers are questioning if his apologies may need a double which means: was Fingers conscious of a secret operation involving Elvis? May he have taken some labeled data to his grave?

Simply hours earlier than, he had comforted a distraught Georgie who was scuffling with reminders of Elvis. “He was so alive…he’s so alive right here,” she cried. Seeing her torment so up shut may have simply provoked guilt in him if he did know one thing.

The selection of dialogue may appear too apparent, however possibly that is intentional. It definitely feels just like the fixed references to Elvis are delving into deeper territory than simply George’s fragile mind-set.



We now have even seen Blue reveal extra data to Georgie about Elvis’s dying, because it turned out that he was being lured right into a entice. He additionally revealed that Elvis had been engaged on an “exit technique” – wanting to go away the military and make a household life together with his beloved. It could be the proper solution to finish their story if, in any case this time, he turned up able to just do that.

Georgie later confided in Kingy (Rolan Bell) that she hadn’t checked Elvis’s pulse in the moments after the blast. “Say he wasn’t useless after they took him?” she recommended. Had been her feedback merely a results of desperation and anguish, or do they maintain extra significance?

As implausible because it may appear, if Our Woman does ship Georgie the shock of her life earlier than she says goodbye, what a payoff that may be for the present’s loyal fanbase.

Our Woman collection four concludes subsequent Tuesday at 9pm on BBC One