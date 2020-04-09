Is Emmerdale’s Wendy about to join Bob Hope’s catalogue of romantic disasters?

“You’re a particular girl…” says Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) to Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) as he consoles her in Emmerdale after a robber on a motorcycle steals her purse which contained a treasured key ring given to her by her lifeless son.

Bob is fast to stress that wasn’t him “attempting it on” however who’s he kidding? The five-times married Woolpack worker has been chancing his arm since his first marriage to Jean Hope ended when he walked out on her and youngsters Daybreak and Jamie within the early Eighties.

Within the Wednesday eighth April episode, Wendy informed Bob that she had not been with anybody within the years since she separated from the daddy of her sons Luke and Lee.

“The boys’ dad made my life hell and he broke my coronary heart,” stated Wendy, whose youngest Lee raped Victoria Barton. “I’m happier by myself.” Luke then arrived to consolation his mom and take her house however Bob Hope will not be a person simply discouraged as his observe file reveals.

Up to now he has had 5 wives – Jean Hope (Julie Higginson, Susan Penhaligon) in 1982, Barbara Hope (Julie Daybreak Cole) in 1988, Vonda Flockhart (Lorelei King) in 1994, Viv Windsor (Deena Payne) who he married twice in 2001 and 2006 and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) in 2018.

An emotional hand-fasting ceremony with Brenda after she had a mind tumour eliminated confirmed the perfect of Bob as he supported her by way of that and the homicide of her daughter Gennie (who he additionally as soon as slept with) by the hands of serial killer Cameron Murray (Dominic Energy). However Bob’s affair with Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) destroyed that.

A dad of seven – to Daybreak, Jamie, Josh, Carly, Roxy and twins Cathy and Heath – Bob has been absent for many of his youngsters’s lives. Daughter Carly (Gemma Atkinson) known as him on it when she spent two years within the village in 2015 however it was twin Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) who actually nailed her dad.

When Bob informed them in entrance of Brenda he had “finished a really egocentric factor” by having an affair with Laurel, his daughter calmly replied, “Once more?” And as Brenda informed him later, “You’re going to die a really lonely man.”

So our recommendation, nurse Wendy? Give your self a break and maintain nicely away.