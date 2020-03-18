Is Empire Rewriting Its Own History With Big Cookie Twist?

When Empire launched again in 2015, one of many central premises was that Cookie was getting out of jail after 17 years following a conviction for drug prices. Though Lucious had a hand in Cookie going behind bars, she was responsible of drug dealing. Now, nevertheless, one of many remaining episodes of Empire ever could also be rewriting historical past about what occurred to land Cookie in jail for all these years. In keeping with Carol with the collection winding down, she and Candace had one thing to do with what actually went down.