Is Empire Rewriting Its Own History With Big Cookie Twist?

Spoilers forward for Episode 13 of Empire Season 5, referred to as “Come Undone.”
When Empire launched again in 2015, one of many central premises was that Cookie was getting out of jail after 17 years following a conviction for drug prices. Though Lucious had a hand in Cookie going behind bars, she was responsible of drug dealing. Now, nevertheless, one of many remaining episodes of Empire ever could also be rewriting historical past about what occurred to land Cookie in jail for all these years. In keeping with Carol with the collection winding down, she and Candace had one thing to do with what actually went down.
In “Come Undone,” Cookie’s want to return clear to Carol about killing the abusive man she beloved did not precisely go as deliberate, when Carol came upon the reality after Lucious and Cookie had been combating about it on the opposite aspect of a door. Carol initially simply appeared devastated reasonably than offended, and Cookie was upset, however nothing appeared too terribly fallacious… up till Carol drunkenly crashed an occasion on the neighborhood middle.
Cookie and Candace dragged Carol out of the highlight, the place Carol spilled the reality on Candace, who was shocked at what Cookie had achieved. Upset, Carol accused Cookie of not caring about her and deciding to “mess up her life” as a result of she was excessive. Issues took a flip, nevertheless, when Carol determined to lash out at Cookie with one thing sudden:
Guess what, although? I acquired one thing that you just would possibly higher pay some thoughts to. As a result of we tousled your life too, bitch. Did not we, Candace? Your 17 years!
Now, if this was only a case of Carol drunkenly yelling at Cookie within the warmth of the second, it won’t really feel like such an enormous deal. Nevertheless, this scene served because the cliffhanger of the episode, and Candace very a lot did not need Carol spilling no matter she was about to spill. Candace informed Carol to close up as quickly as Carol introduced her into it, and she or he bodily attacked her sister as soon as she introduced up the 17 years.
Seeing Candace snap was actually my greatest shock of the scene, which sadly ended earlier than Cookie (and viewers) may discover out what they had been speaking about.
So, if Carol was telling the reality — and I am inclined to consider her primarily based on Candace’s response — then it appears there’s rather more to the historical past of how and why Cookie wound up in jail than viewers had motive to consider. Lucious already rewrote some historical past to Cookie in Season 6, so it is technically not unprecedented for any individual near Cookie to drop a bombshell on her about her time in jail, however being betrayed by her sisters may break Cookie greater than Lucious’ numerous betrayals ever did.
Solely time will inform how unhealthy no matter they did really was that it led to Cookie’s 17 years behind bars. Based mostly on “Come Undone,” Cookie might not get a contented ending. For followers’ sakes, I hope that Empire deliberate on delivering some solutions sooner reasonably than later. Manufacturing on Empire‘s remaining season shut down not too long ago as a result of coronavirus, and there are causes to fret that the ultimate episode or two will not be prepared for air for fairly some time.
Empire does produce other inquiries to reply, not the least of which is whether or not Cookie by some means survives what appears to be an explosive try on her life, to not point out how Lucious winds up shot and what (if any) position Andre/Kingsley performs. For now, you may rely on new episodes of Empire airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.
