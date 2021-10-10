Is football as dangerous as they are saying?

October 8, 202118 feedbackFresh

We analyze the release content material of eFootball, the brand new installment of the long-awaited Professional Evolution Football saga. The Konami manufacturing has modified its trade style and is launching into the territory of the sport as a carrier to check out to search out its position available in the market. How has the brand new installment became out? Its premiere, sadly, may no longer were extra disappointing. We inform you the keys to the sport and the whole lot we think from the brand new route of PES within the new era of consoles, PS4, Xbox One, PC and, in a couple of months, mobiles and drugs.