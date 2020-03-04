Is Genesis About to Announce a Reunion Tour?

It seems to be like Genesis will likely be saying a reunion tour tomorrow morning — in accordance to teaser social-media posts, a untimely announcement from London’s O2 enviornment, and a report in England’s The Solar. In accordance to the report, the group will carry out in arenas within the UK in November and December, with tickets happening sale later this month.

The three core bandmembers — singer Phil Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist/bassist Mike Rutherford — final carried out collectively at a 40 th anniversary live performance in 2007. The group is predicted to announce their comeback on BBC’s Radio 2 on Wednesday morning; the station teased this morning that “a huge band is reuniting” and the announcement will likely be revealed on Zoe Ball’s breakfast present.

Unique singer Peter Gabriel just isn’t anticipated to participate.

The group teased the information yesterday by posting a photograph on their official Instagram account with the caption: “After which there have been three,” which can be the identify of their first album as a trio after Gabriel and guitarist Steve Hackett left within the mid-1970s. Whereas Collins was initially the band’s drummer — and added lead-vocal duties after Gabriel’s departure in 1975 — he was recognized with nerve injury a number of years in the past and stated in 2018 that a situation for a Genesis reunion could be that his son Nic would play drums.

“I can’t think about what it could be like if I didn’t play the drums, however something is feasible,” he stated, in accordance to The Solar. “I haven’t actually stated it to Tony and Mike. I did point out to Tony very quietly if we did something once more it could be with Nic on drums.”

The group has not launched a new studio album since 1997’s “Calling All Stations.”