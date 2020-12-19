Is Grey’s Anatomy Ending? Showrunner Talks Future and Patrick Dempsey

“Gray’s Anatomy” has been tackling coronavirus for the whole lot of Season 17, and though the pandemic has impressed intense storytelling that mirrors the actual state of the world, the medical drama additionally had a serious increase of brightness not too long ago with the return of Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd.

The beloved character, who was killed off in Season 11 after a deadly automobile crash, appeared in Meredith Gray’s (Ellen Pompeo) goals, as she was preventing COVID-19 from her hospital mattress.

Shepherd, higher generally known as “McDreamy,” stunned followers with the looks earlier within the season, displaying up on a seashore in Meredith’s goals. However, excellent news for “Gray’s Anatomy” followers: McDreamy shall be again once more.

“You will note McDreamy once more within the again half of the season,” showrunner Krista Vernoff tells Selection.

Aside from confirming Derek’s return within the episodes airing in 2021, Vernoff is staying mum on who else may make an look. However she is hopeful to recruit extra of the actors who used to star on the medical drama, which has seen plenty of characters die over the previous 17 seasons.

“All of us have hopes, however we don’t have something new to report but,” Vernoff says.

When requested particularly about Eric Dane’s character, Mark Sloan, in any other case generally known as “McSteamy,” one of many all-time fan-favorite characters in “Gray’s Anatomy” historical past who was killed in a airplane crash firstly of Season 9, Vernoff laughs, “You may ask, however I can’t reply!”

On the time of Dempsey’s return, social media erupted with pleasure, and a screenshot from IMDb.com was floating round Twitter, circulated by followers. The picture appeared to indicate that many former “Gray’s” actors — together with Katherine Heigl, Sandra Oh, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Sara Ramirez and extra — had been billed as half of the present season, inflicting followers to theorize that these characters may present up in Meredith’s goals.

Vernoff has seen the screenshot on social media, however says the data is inaccurate.

“My stepson despatched me that image, and my reply was, ‘Oh my god! I want!’ However no,” Vernoff says. “No, no, that’s not — that was some glitch on IMDb.”

With fun, she lovingly pokes enjoyable on the present’s devoted viewers, including, “Debbie Allen mentioned to me, ‘They’re so grasping! You simply gave them McDreamy!’”

“Gray’s Anatomy” is the longest-running medical drama in tv historical past, having surpassed “ER.” The present has not been renewed for an 18th season but, although it stays considered one of ABC’s top-rated exhibits, a shocking victory for any sequence, not to mention one to date alongside in its TV life.

Creator Shonda Rhimes has mentioned on a number of events that she is going to finish the present each time Pompeo is able to name it quits. Pompeo, who serves as a producer, has starred because the present’s titular character because it premiered in 2005. Her contract is up this yr, however earlier this fall Pompeo informed Selection that nobody is aware of when the present will log off.

“We don’t know when the present is admittedly ending but. However the fact is, this yr might be it,” Pompeo not too long ago mentioned. “I’m continually preventing for the present as an entire to be pretty much as good as it may be. As a producer, I really feel like I’ve permission to have the ability to do this. I imply, that is the final yr of my contract proper now. I don’t know that that is the final yr? However it very effectively might be.”

Throughout an interview about final evening’s midseason finale, when requested about the way forward for the present, Vernoff additionally mentioned she was uncertain when “Gray’s Anatomy” will in the end finish.

“‘I don’t know’ is the trustworthy reply,” Vernoff says. “I don’t know. And so, I deliberate an exceptional season, and I’ve deliberate what could be a season finale or what might be a sequence finale.”

“I by no means actually consider it’s actually over till everyone sits me down — they’re all going to have to return collectively and sit me down and inform me it’s actually over,” Vernoff continues. “However you all the time need to plan for each contingencies. We now have a plan for the way the season goes to finish, and I really feel actually good about that plan, however I’ll say that at this level in any given season, we normally have a plan for the place the season goes to finish and it doesn’t all the time finish the place we expect it should. So, you by no means know.”

“Gray’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.