Is Grey’s Anatomy Giving DeLuca The Story Alex Karev Deserved?

For me, not less than now when the loss continues to be so close to, Grey’s Anatomy roughly ruined Alex and his evolution as a personality over a decade and a half by writing him off by way of a happily-ever-after with Izzie and the youngsters he hadn’t identified about. I truthfully would have most popular loss of life, or not less than a tragic finish to what Alex bought. (#JusticeForJo!) As one of many few remaining authentic collection stars within the first half of Season 16, Alex deserved a departure that was constructed regularly after which paid off in a means that was constant along with his character. For higher or worse, that is what DeLuca is getting.