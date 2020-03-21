Is Grey’s Anatomy Giving DeLuca The Story Alex Karev Deserved?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March 19 episode of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, known as “Give a Little Bit.”
Grey’s Anatomy‘s medical doctors and nurses had been going all-out in “Give a Little Bit” to try to carry out 25 professional bono surgical procedures in a single shift, and schedule craziness mixed with an overload of sufferers resulted in some severe rigidity. Sadly, it was all delivered to a brief halt when DeLuca had the psychological break he is been constructing to all through Season 16, and the tip of the episode left me questioning: did Grey’s Anatomy give DeLuca the story Alex Karev deserved?
Alex and DeLuca are after all not interchangeable, with completely different personalities and completely different inclinations that make DeLuca’s psychological break come as much less of a shock than it will have been for Alex. I am not saying Alex deserved this exact storyline, however slightly one thing equally compelling and nuanced.
I am going to admit Justin Chambers’ resolution to depart the present might have been so abrupt that Grey’s Anatomy writers did not have time to truly give Alex an exit story past one thing retroactive. I do know there are variables right here and Alex’s exit might have been one of the best that it might probably be given the circumstances. Nonetheless, I watch DeLuca break down, and I want Alex had one thing like this as a closing arc.
For me, not less than now when the loss continues to be so close to, Grey’s Anatomy roughly ruined Alex and his evolution as a personality over a decade and a half by writing him off by way of a happily-ever-after with Izzie and the youngsters he hadn’t identified about. I truthfully would have most popular loss of life, or not less than a tragic finish to what Alex bought. (#JusticeForJo!) As one of many few remaining authentic collection stars within the first half of Season 16, Alex deserved a departure that was constructed regularly after which paid off in a means that was constant along with his character. For higher or worse, that is what DeLuca is getting.
“Give a Little Bit” ended with DeLuca, who had been suspended from the hospital after inflicting a scene, rushing at 100+ MPH down a darkish stretch of street on his motorbike. On the upside, he was sporting his helmet! On the draw back, his expression didn’t seem like one becoming the person who went to jail for Meredith or did any of DeLuca’s different noble deeds.
Am I joyful that DeLuca goes down a darkish path, to the devastation of his sister and concern of Meredith? I am unsure but. Am I intrigued? 100%, and I want that Alex had gotten an equally intriguing storyline. Even when Grey’s Anatomy could not construct a gradual goodbye for Alex on display screen attributable to Justin Chambers’ early departure, the present might have given him a tragic or severe storyline via using off-screen telephone calls, physique doubles, and even letters/emails/telephone calls. Alex’s farewell episode (such because it was) did it, in any case!
Principally, there have been methods to provide Alex Karev a storyline equally intriguing as what DeLuca is getting, even when Alex’s was certain to finish in his departure from Gray Sloan attributable to Justin Chambers, and DeLuca’s arc presumably will not finish in irreversible tragedy, since Giacomo Gianniotti seemingly is not going wherever. If Grey’s Anatomy might retroactively craft Alex being able to construct a life with Izzie because the mom of his kids, then Grey’s Anatomy might have retroactively given him a DeLuca-esque storyline!
Alas, Alex leaving his spouse, job, and pals to go be part of Izzie after secretly visiting after which dwelling together with her is how Grey’s Anatomy mentioned goodbye to him, so I am going to by no means get that compelling storyline. Hopefully DeLuca’s arc shifting ahead will ship the form of drama followers deserve that does not contain a love pentagram!
Catch new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC for now, following new episodes of Station 19. Crossovers between the 2 exhibits will virtually actually proceed, because the March 19 episode of Grey’s each revealed how a Station 19 character died and continued one character’s storyline.
