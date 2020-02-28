Is Grey’s Anatomy Killing Off Alex Karev? Here’s The Latest

The thriller of what is occurring with Alex Karev on Grey’s Anatomy has solely grown with every episode that handed for the reason that information broke that Justin Chambers was leaving the collection after 15 years. His last episode has already aired, so nonetheless his story is resolved will not embody any new scenes with him in need of a shock look. Up till “Snowblind,” it appeared like Alex was simply spending extra time together with his mother in Iowa than anticipated and never returning cellphone calls. After “Snowblind,” issues really feel a complete lot extra sinister. Is Grey’s killing him off?