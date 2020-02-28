Is Grey’s Anatomy Killing Off Alex Karev? Here’s The Latest

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the February 27 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, known as “Snowblind.”
The thriller of what is occurring with Alex Karev on Grey’s Anatomy has solely grown with every episode that handed for the reason that information broke that Justin Chambers was leaving the collection after 15 years. His last episode has already aired, so nonetheless his story is resolved will not embody any new scenes with him in need of a shock look. Up till “Snowblind,” it appeared like Alex was simply spending extra time together with his mother in Iowa than anticipated and never returning cellphone calls. After “Snowblind,” issues really feel a complete lot extra sinister. Is Grey’s killing him off?
Grey’s Anatomy jumped into the thriller proper off the bat, even because it picked up the place Station 19 left off after dropping an sudden Kobe Bryant reference. Meredith was strolling down the hallway texting Alex, and her message wasn’t precisely encouraging:
Alex, I do know you’re not in Iowa. The place are you??
Meredith despatched the textual content, however “Snowblind” by no means revealed if she acquired a solution, and I am inclined to imagine the episode would have proven it if it occurred. That stated, the episode did not reveal how Meredith knew Alex wasn’t in Iowa or whether or not or not she’s had contact with him since he left, so there are many questions. Nonetheless, she was anxious sufficient about him to textual content whereas the hospital was slammed with folks struggling the results of the blizzard.
Meredith’s textual content was the primary nod to Alex being MIA of the episode, however removed from the final. Cormac complained to Meredith throughout surgical procedure that Alex would not come again even to assist save a affected person, when he had a status for caring deeply concerning the youngsters he handled.
Alex by Season 16 is not the type of man who would simply neglect his youngster sufferers with out even a phrase, it doesn’t matter what he was coping with. If he had entry to a cellphone, he would attain out, proper? Then got here probably the most devastating reveal in any respect from Jo. On the finish of the episode, Jo miserably confessed to Hyperlink that she believed Alex left her:
I assumed you had been him. He left me. I feel he did. I feel he wakened sooner or later and felt the necessity to escape his life and me. I known as his mother. He wasn’t there. He’d by no means been there. He left me. And now I can’t, I can’t… I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe, frozen and unable to really feel something in any respect.
Every little thing about Alex previous to the winter finale of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 pointed towards him as a loyal, loving husband who cared about his sufferers and was keen to place the work in to make his hospital a greater place. He appeared superb in what turned out to be his final look; might Grey’s Anatomy believably have Alex abandon his spouse and his life with out killing him off?
It will be an terrible factor to do to Jo after every part she’s already gone via, however it will be a technique to write out Alex with out dropping Camilla Luddington as Jo by sending her off to be together with her husband or forcing Jo to surrender on him. Would it not be higher or worse for Alex’s legacy as a personality if he died or deserted every part with out even saying goodbye on display screen?
Grey’s Anatomy was seemingly caught in an unwinnable scenario since Justin Chambers’ determination to depart appears to have been fairly abrupt, so followers will not be pleased with nonetheless the present explains Alex’s absence. In fact it will be unhappy if he is the newest Grey’s character to be killed off, however wouldn’t it actually be extra tragic than all of his progress being undone by having him depart his spouse like this?
The March 5 episode of Grey’s Anatomy will function Alex’s farewell episode. ABC hasn’t dropped any particulars about what to anticipate from his storyline, however the description for “Go away A Mild On” signifies that it could possibly be an emotional hour:
Bailey and Ben face an enormous, life-altering determination, whereas Meredith and a number of other of the medical doctors replicate on the previous.
Based mostly on “Snowblind,” Bailey and Ben are presumably discussing whether or not or not to soak up the boy who wants a house after leaving the hospital for good. Sadly, Meredith is the one one talked about for the reflections on the previous. Richard and Bailey are the one ones who’ve identified him so long as Meredith, however loads of medical doctors fashioned connections to Alex to replicate on. Together with, after all, Jo.
Take a look at the trailer for Alex’s farewell episode:
The teases of Alex within the trailer present footage from episodes unfold all through the collection, together with the very first season. These teases additionally do not definitively rule out a shock look from Justin Chambers as Alex, since Grey’s and ABC absolutely would not spoil such a twist in a promo. Followers should not get their hopes up for a cameo, nevertheless it’s not out of the query at this level.
See what occurs when Alex’s farewell episode of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
