Is Grey’s Anatomy Redoing Izzie’s Denny Duquette Story With Another Major Character?

Grey’s Anatomy spent most of “Love of My Life” seemingly dwelling on previous loves of a number of of the characters, with Teddy reflecting on a lady she’d been intimate with, Maggie connecting with a man she used to know who turned out to be very enticing, and Richard reconciling with Catherine in a lodge. The bombshell of the episode got here courtesy of Richard, whose romantic bliss as he ready to provide a chat at a surgical convention was revealed to be all in his head, as Catherine was again at Gray Sloan. Sure, Richard was hallucinating the girl he’d liked, which appears very… properly, acquainted.