Is Grey’s Anatomy Redoing Izzie’s Denny Duquette Story With Another Major Character?

Spoilers forward for the March 26 episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, referred to as “Love of My Life.”
Grey’s Anatomy spent most of “Love of My Life” seemingly dwelling on previous loves of a number of of the characters, with Teddy reflecting on a lady she’d been intimate with, Maggie connecting with a man she used to know who turned out to be very enticing, and Richard reconciling with Catherine in a lodge. The bombshell of the episode got here courtesy of Richard, whose romantic bliss as he ready to provide a chat at a surgical convention was revealed to be all in his head, as Catherine was again at Gray Sloan. Sure, Richard was hallucinating the girl he’d liked, which appears very… properly, acquainted.
Nicely, Grey’s Anatomy already redid the “I reduce the LVAD wire!” scene again on the finish of Season 15, so why not one other piece of the Denny Duquette saga?
Longtime Grey’s Anatomy followers undoubtedly keep in mind again in Season 5 when Izzie was hallucinating a romantic relationship together with her misplaced love, Denny Duquette. In fact, Izzie knew her hookups with Denny have been all in her head as a result of Denny had died years in the past, and Richard believed he’d been with Catherine all through his discuss on the convention. Catherine is in fact very a lot alive. Actually, she (together with lots of the medical doctors) was watching a stay stream of his discuss again at Gray Sloan. So, it isn’t an ideal parallel.
Nonetheless, the reveal that the Catherine that Richard had been speaking to all through the episode was a hallucination was the primary signal that one thing was off with Richard, which was kind of the case with Denny and Izzie in Season 5. This reveal additionally signifies that there is one thing very unsuitable with Richard; might no matter led to his hallucinations and doable stroke be the true supply of his tremor? And will a analysis treatment each the tremor and the extra critical concern, additionally like what occurred with Izzie?
Izzie survived her mind most cancers regardless of all odds, and within the course of cast such a robust reference to Alex that he ran away from Jo to begin a life together with her once more. Richard might survive no matter is unsuitable, have his tremor mounted, and be again in surgical scrubs by Season 17. Grey’s Anatomy might follow the established order after delivering a scare.
That stated, I actually hope not. Actually, I am hoping this well being scare ends in Richard’s dying, though it pains me to say so. Grey’s Anatomy is simply due for a tragedy at this level, after Justin Chambers was written out by way of a happily-ever-after fairly than an premature dying that may have, for my part, averted ruining his character. Meredith received to maintain her medical license, DeLuca received out of jail, Hyperlink is the daddy of Amelia’s child, and the whole lot has labored out just a little too properly currently for my style.
I would hate to lose one of many few remaining authentic sequence characters, however Grey’s Anatomy must do one thing drastic to resolve this if it continues with a storyline that’s so much like what began with Izzie’s Denny Duquette hallucinations. Sadly, decision by hook or by crook won’t come by the top of Season 16, since Season 16 will probably finish prior to anticipated.
For now, although, you possibly can rely on the subsequent new episode of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET following an episode of Station 19 with some Grey’s characters within the combine on ABC.
