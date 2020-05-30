In the previous 12 months, the streaming wars have actually heated up. From the rise of Disney Plus, to Netflix’s staggering dedication to authentic content material, the on-demand market has been flooded with critically-acclaimed titles to entice new subscribers. And now there’s much more competitors with the launch of HBO Max, the new streaming service from Warner Bros.

Internet hosting HBO gems reminiscent of The Wire, Sport of Thrones and Westworld – alongside Warner Bros classics, reminiscent of beloved sitcom Mates – the new service presents subscribers a few of the greatest TV sequence from the final many years.

After which there are the films: from the Oscar-winning Joker, to The Lord of the Rings, Justice League and even so-called Snyder Minimize of Justice League – all are promised to land on the service.

At the least that’s the case in the US, the place HBO Max launched on 27th Might 2020. Will UK display screen followers finally get entry to the platform in a number of months à la Disney Plus? If that’s the case, when? Right here’s every little thing you could know

Is HBO Max available in the UK?

Sadly, HBO Max isn’t at present available in the UK.

When will HBO Max launch in the UK?

Because it stands, it doesn’t seem HBO Max will launch in the UK in the foreseeable future.

It is because Sky has an exclusivity take care of HBO, which means HBO TV exhibits are first broadcast on Sky channels (often on Sky Atlantic). This deal additionally means many HBO titles are available to look at on NOW TV (the streaming service from Sky).

In 2019, each HBO and Sky prolonged their partnership for one more 5 years. It is vitally unlikely HBO Max will launch in the UK with out its core HBO programming throughout this time.

We’ll hold you up to date as we be taught extra.

What’s the HBO Max value in the UK?



As detailed above, HBO Max isn’t available in the UK, so no pricing info is available.

In the US, the service is available for $15 a month. This can be a excessive value than Disney Plus ($7 a month) and Netflix ($9 a month).

What HBO Max exhibits are available on the service?

The service launched with a bunch of authentic content material, together with Anna Kendrick rom-com Love Life and On the Report, a documentary delving in the #MeToo motion and document producer Russell Simmons.

Subscribers also can discover exhibits reminiscent of Mates, The Large Bang Principle, Rick & Morty, South Park and big-budget HBO dramas reminiscent of Sport of Thrones and Westworld.

How can I watch HBO Max exhibits in the UK?

Many HBO titles are available to look at on Sky streaming service NOW TV. Exhibits reminiscent of Westworld are available to look at on the platform – get your NOW TV leisure move proper now for £7.99 a month.

The service offers customers entry to 12 stay channels and 300 TV sequence boxsets.

If you happen to’re searching for extra to look at, take a look at our TV information.