Is Indian Railways going to finish sleeper class in trains? Railway board chairman said this

new Delhi: Work is going on on many schemes related to railways by the Government of India. One of them is the privatization of railways. Indian Railways had announced on Sunday that the Railways are considering to install additional AC coaches in mail and express trains. In such a situation, the speculation caught air. It was said that perhaps the sleeper class would be removed from the railways and AC coaches would be replaced. Because the number of railway coaches will depend on the power of the engine. Due to this, criticism of the railway was also lost. But Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Yadav has said on speculation that the Government of India and Railways are not going to do anything like this. Sleeper class will continue in trains.

VK Yadav said that in order to make travel economical and comfortable, AC 3 Tier coach was said to be added. He informed that the railway speed is being increased to 130-160 km per hour on the New Delhi-Kolkata and New Delhi-Mumbai routes. With this, passengers will be able to reach their destination in a short time. For this reason, the work of updating the railway track has also been started. Yadav further said that if the train speed with the sleeper coach is increased on these routes, then the passengers of the sleeper class will face difficulties. For this reason there was talk of adding AC coach.

It is worth mentioning that earlier there were reports that under the Golden Quadrilateral scheme, Indian Railways will completely eliminate sleeper coaches in long distance mail and express trains. Please tell that on the update of the railway track, trains will be run at a speed of 130-160 km per hour. In such a situation, people traveling in sleeper class coaches will face difficulties. At the same time, the speed of speed in such a coach will not have much effect.

To make passengers comfortable traveling, it has been decided to add AC-3 tier coaches to mail and express trains. However, till now it has not been fully announced about its fare. Please tell that it is currently the festival season in the country. In such a situation, many special trains and clone trains are being operated by the Railways. So that congestion in trains can be controlled and passengers can reach their destination safely.