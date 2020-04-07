Is Indiana Jones on Disney+? Where to watch the missing films

Disney Plus has greater than 500 films and greater than 350 exhibits however not all of the Indiana Jones films are on the platform.

The primary 4 Indiana Jones films launched between 1981 to 2008 aren’t on Disney Plus although you may watch them on Netflix in the US. In the UK they’re obtainable on Amazon for a reduced £3.99.

When will Indiana Jones be on Disney Plus?

Should you’re hoping for the Indiana Jones films to seem on Disney Plus quickly you’ll have an extended wait. Should you search any film on Disney Plus utilizing the search perform a precise date seems subsequent to the films that aren’t on the service but, like Star Wars or MCU films. There’s nothing subsequent to Indiana Jones.

Paramount Photos has the rights to the first 4 films, which is why they aren’t on Disney Plus. Disney does, nevertheless, personal distribution rights to the future Indiana Jones films.

How to watch the Indiana Jones films

There’s a fifth film in the works which – fingers crossed – we will anticipate to ultimately wing its means to Disney Plus. It’s not due till 2021 although so we’ve just a little little bit of a wait.

