Is It A Good Time To Buy Airline Stocks?

The price of airline stocks may be approaching a position where they are a good investment.

There has been a dramatic drop in the stock price of the group in the last three months, with Spirit Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and Hawaiian Holdings all dropping by over 20%.

Over the same period, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), which holds 52 firms in the airline business, has fallen by over 13%.

However, it is not only about the US aerospace industry. While US airlines are on a way to a quick recovery as many of them service national routes, we may also take a look at the European airlines to better understand the international market for airlines. Most of the European airline stocks are traded on the London Stock Exchange regardless of where their headquarters are located. For example, the leading European low-cost carriers like Wizzair, are a part of the share trade UK even though the company is headquartered in Hungary.

This LSE-listed company has grown 202% over the course of the last 5 years, and have gone up 43% during the last year. Today it has already climbed above its pre-covid numbers. A similar pattern can be seen with another large European airline – Ryanair. Yet it may not be as positive as it seems.

JC O’Hara, the chief market technician at MKM Partners, told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Wednesday that investors should wait until “max anxiety” subsides before purchasing airline stock.

There is no way about it: The technical setup for airlines is terrible right now, as seen by this JETS chart, which shows previous maxima in daily Covid-19 case counts as pointed out by arrows.

“In the $21.50 area, there is some support, but I don’t believe it counts in this instance. This is all about feeling,” O’Hara said.

On Thursday morning, JETS jumped about 1% to around $22.56.

While the virus has caused widespread panic, it has provided an excellent entry point into the aviation industry, according to Mr. Smith. “Although the sentiment is difficult to nail down in real-time, I believe we are moving closer to the point of maximum anxiety, and as a result, I expect an appealing entrance into the aviation industry in the days to come.”

Steve Chiavarone, portfolio manager, equities strategist, and vice president at Federated Hermes predicts that additional mask rules will put pressure on airline stocks over the coming few weeks or months.

Overall, Chiavarone stated in the same interview, “the risk-reward on the airlines is to the upside.”

When it initially appeared in India and then moved to the United Kingdom, he remarked that although the delta version had a less severe effect there, he said it was still a problem. He also predicted that the number of illnesses in the United States will reach a high “in the next weeks.” The number of new Covid cases in India and the United Kingdom has decreased since it peaked due to the delta virus. The airline stocks have expanded considerably, and many experts tell consumers that now is the best time to buy airline stocks since the price of stocks is likely to rise. Also, in terms of covid cases, it should be said that this summer’s high in U.S. Covid cases was exceeded, according to the CDC. In addition, the delta variation has been compared to chickenpox because of how infectious it is and how much worse it may make individuals feel than the original strain. As a result, for a certain time, the number of investors who were trading Airline stocks decreased, however, as experts say, that’s not the case for today.

It extends beyond the airlines, according to Chiavarone: “We believe you’ve got a second chance to purchase the reopening trade after a three-month discount that has happened over the previous couple of months.”

Should You Buy Airline stocks?

Some Wall Street experts believe that now that the coronavirus outbreak looks to be over, it’s time to add airplanes to your portfolio.

American Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja told Yahoo Finance Live: “It’s a question of letting the vaccine distribution play out.”. “Our revenues may be 30 percent behind demand, which is 40 to 45 percent below 2019 norms. However, things are getting better on a daily basis.”

The share price of American (AAL) is up 30% so far this year and 67% in the last six months. Delta’s (DAL) stock price is up 20% so far this year, and it’s up 75% in the last six months.

The improvement is being seen in real-time by American Airlines, according to Raja, who warns that the airline still has a long way to go. “Challenge: Conversions (ticket sales) are not expanding at roughly the same pace as demand, therefore we believe there’s a lot of unsettled demand,” Raja said.

There was a recent price target and rating upgrade at Deutsche Bank from Hold to Buy for all of the major airlines, including Alaska Air, JetBlue, Hawaiian Airlines, and Spirit Airlines (SKYW).

This shows that customers desire to travel: Deutsche Bank analysts informed their clients that they had seen “many instances of pent-up demand” for flights, especially at busy times and on popular days of the week.

“We assumed by now we would consistently see 1 million to 1.2 million passengers going every day and are disappointed,” said Cowen airline analyst Helane Becker in a recent note to clients. Becker, on the other hand, believes that as Easter approaches, the tendency will accelerate. There will be between 1.1 million and 1.4 million people traveling every day throughout Memorial Day Weekend, according to Becker, which is considered the unofficial start of summer.

For all airlines, cutting costs is still a lifesaving strategy. Last quarter, American cut its daily cash burn to $30 million on average.