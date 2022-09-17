Is it possible Yakuza with voices in Spanish? “It’s not just a matter of recording in another language”

3DJuegos has been able to play Like a Dragon Ishin and talk to its creators.

The prestigious Ryu ga Gotoku Studio team has been one of the great protagonists of the Tokyo Game Show 2022 by announcing the new games in the Yakuza series that will arrive between 2023 and 2024. And 3DGames has had the opportunity not only to play Like a Dragon Ishin, but also to chat with its authors about the past, present and future of what is one of the most important series of SEGA nowadays.

Adding voices in another language is not as simple as taking the voice and putting it in the gameMasayoshi YokoyamaThe truth is that it has taken years to break into the Western market, which in the beginning led to all of its games being released without translation into Spanish. The notable Judgment would be the first to change this situation, followed by Yakuza Like a Dragon and Lost Judgment. So now that the translation seems secure… what about dub your games into spanish? For the RGG Studio, not everything is based on sales, although they are obviously important.

“Probably the first thing that would determine if it’s dubbed into other languages ​​is the number of fans who would really appreciate it,” explains studio director and chief producer Masayoshi Yokoyama. But for Yakuza writers, almost more important is the actual work of the actors who voice the main characters. “Adding voices [en otro idioma] It is not as simple as taking the voice and putting it into the game without further ado, “he continues in statements collected by 3DJuegos. “There is much more on the way.”

Having a large fan base would help dubbing the game into other languages.To exemplify his words, Yokoyama has mentioned the figure of Ichiban Kasuga. His Japanese actor “did an amazing job with his performance so finding an actor, and the English voice also did great translating his own tone” was no easy task. The same goes for the original interpreter of Koichi Adachiwho in Japan gives voice to a legend of the trade that has embodied the very Snake in the Metal Gear Solid series.

“He did a really good job but when we did the casting in English we also found a very similar voice that conveyed the same feelings,” explains the Japanese creative. and that is his maxim when it comes to dubbing the games of the Yakuza saga. They want the performance to be faithful to the script they wrote, with the same tone with which the team directed the Japanese actors. “That’s why I insist. It’s not about recording voices and putting them in the game. What we want is to have an environment where we can audition and get a good cast of actors to work as a team.”

In short, he insists, “it depends on the number of fans” but also, “this is a difficult process” that requires a lot of work to reach quality levels [en el doblaje] that the studio craves. Therefore, it seems unlikely that in the near future we will see games from the Yakuza saga with voices in Spanish. In addition to the aforementioned Like a Dragon Ishin, the RGG Studio has presented other long-awaited titles such as Yakuza 8.

