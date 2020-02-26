Is It Time For Jim Carrey To Do A Sequel To The Mask?

In the end, it is laborious to say whether or not or not Jim Carrey ought to take the leap to make The Masks sequel. There are lots of people who love that unique movie, and it could be great to see Carrey channel the power he delivered to Sonic the Hedgehog into this revived property.

Additionally, it ought to be famous that Jim Carrey informed ComicBook.com that he’d be keen to make a sequel to The Masks provided that they obtained “some loopy visionary filmmaker” concerned with the brand new film. To quote Carrey himself a la Dumb and Dumber, “So… you are telling me there’s an opportunity?” It’s not essentially a “sure,” but it surely’s additionally not a tough “no” both. It’s trying more and more doubtless that Sonic the Hedgehog will get a sequel, and the actor seems to be recreation for the chance. As he notes, the character is not completed along with his story, so there’s extra room to play. Maybe that may be the case for The Masks too? That’d be sssmmokin’!