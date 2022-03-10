Is it worth continuing like this with State of Play?

Right now, PlayStation Showcase is Sony’s premium format. State of Play is for more modest things.

i read it in Twitter shortly after finishing last night’s State of Play and I can’t get it out of my head: “I did not expect anything from the State of Play, and yet it has disappointed me“Commented one fan. It is clear that for Sony there are two communication models, on the one hand PlayStation Showcase is the most premium: This is demonstrated by advertisements such as those seen in September 2021, and that is that the new Wolverine game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or the coming-out of God of War Ragnarok or the remake of KOTOR among many others.

Last night? Last night we had as great props the announcement of Exoprimal (a kind of tribute to Dino Crisis by Capcom), the presentation of Valkyrie Elysium and The Diofield Chronicle. I have nothing against any of those games, of course, and in fact I know that Square Enix’s Valkyrie Profile is a beloved series. Nevertheless, convene the community for an event of these characteristics and that the main milestones of the meeting are those, it seems like a very unbalanced reward for seeing it. Was a State of Play really needed for this? This creates a very clear feeling in the fan, the appointment that you should not miss is the PlayStation Showcase, whether or not you see the State of Play does not matter a bit. Manifest loss of relevance, the worst that could happen to something of these characteristics.

It is time for the State of Play to have the relevance that they do not have right nowOn 3DGames We already had moderate expectations, that’s why we didn’t broadcast it live as we do on other occasions; However, even so, the truth is that it is worth asking, is this the line that PlayStation wants to really communicate its products? The fans, of course, have already understood the message not to expect great things from these presentations, but they have learned it the hard way… disappointment to disappointment. That’s why the opinion among readers is so widespread, “have we changed E3 for this model?”, And with summer starting to approach, those comments will abound.

One of the biggest nonsense you read on the Internet is that the press wanted to kill E3. A nonsense for anyone who has half a brain and can deduce from the advertising presence that in that week billed almost the same as in an entire quarter in matters of publicity and advertisers and that, in addition, the visits records of the year. However, we did send the message for some time that this model admitted many improvements, that the organization was very poor in many ways, and that the progressive loss of interest of companies in going through the hoop of the ESA was understandable (its organizers): over time PlayStation, Electronic Arts, Konami and so many others were erased… in fact, not even Microsoft held its conferences in the venue itself for some years now. And everything that went wrong was known to us in good faith since not only have we attended all the fairs in recent years, but also in Webedia Gaming We were also its partners in last year’s edition exclusively for Spain. Come on, we have seen the problems from all possible perspectives.

Of course, now Sony has the ball in their court. Is this the real alternative to the model of the big fairs like E3 or GamesCom? Is it worth continuing with this model of State of Play as a modest version of PlayStation Showcase? What is taken into account for a game of the misnamed mid-range Is it in a State of Play or is it announced in a traditional way with a countdown, trailer and press release? In a few months summer begins, the most common time to carry out the big announcements of the coming times. The scenario is as follows: on PlayStation they were not at GamesCom 2021, they have not bet on E3 for years, and there may not even be a fair this year if some rumors that we have been hearing lately and that point to the disappearance of the california date It is time for the State of Play to begin to demonstrate a relevance and clarity of ideas that, unfortunately, they do not have right now.

