Is Jamie Laing returning to Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Strictly fever is properly and actually upon us, with the Strictly Come Dancing celeb line-up set to be introduced very quickly – on the finish of the month, we imagine.

One factor many need to know is whether or not Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing will likely be returning to the BBC One present.

Final yr, Laing was pressured to pull out of the competitors after injuring his foot.

His associate Oti Mabuse went on to win the collection , whereas paired together with his substitute, ex-Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

As his stint was lower brief first time spherical, it’s left many questioning whether or not he’ll be given one other shot.

Right here’s every little thing we learn about his return.

Is Jamie Laing returning to Strictly?

It’s possible that Laing will likely be making a comeback on the 2020 collection.

In accordance to an insider, the truth TV star is anticipated to seem on the present later this yr, and it might be simply what he wants after his unlucky expertise in 2019.

The supply mentioned: “After such a harrowing finish to his Strictly debut this should have been the proper tonic for Jamie…realizing he will likely be again within the ballroom subsequent yr.”

They added to The Solar: “It was a beautiful contact by the powers that be who realised simply how devastated he was.”

Skilled dancer Anton Du Beke additionally revealed his hopes to see Laing get a second probability this yr.

Talking to RadioTimes.com at The Nationwide Tv Awards, he mentioned: “I hope he does it this yr. I don’t know in the event that they’ve requested him, but when they do, I hope he does it. He was beautiful, so I hope he comes again and does it.”

What has Jamie mentioned about returning?

It’s not recognized whether or not Laing has been formally requested to return, however with the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up quickly to be introduced, it’s possible he may at the moment be in apply with all the opposite celebs.

One issues for positive, he’s actually up for the problem!

Throughout an interview in Could, he revealed he’d positively be up for a second spherical on the dancing present, saying: “I’ll sit by my cellphone and wait. I believe with that incredible present, Strictly, so many individuals need to do it.”

He added: “I had my probability final yr, and clearly I didn’t try this properly. It was the quickest exit ever! But when they arrive calling this yr, yeah, I might love to dance and I might love to do it. However I simply don’t know in the mean time.”

We guess it received’t be lengthy now earlier than all is revealed. We are able to’t wait!

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this Autumn. To seek out out what else is on at the moment, take a look at our TV Information.