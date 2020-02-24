Is Jurassic World 3 Bringing Back Another Original Cast Member?

The solid for Jurassic World 3 has been steadily constructing over the previous few months, serving to to construct up anticipation with every new submit. The generations of followers had been thrilled to see the unique trio of heroes returning, with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill reprising their roles within the course of. Since then all types of returning characters have been confirmed, together with newcomers who made their debut within the final two Jurassic World motion pictures. However does that imply Tim and Lex will seem as nicely?