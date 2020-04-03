Is Katarina Another Impostor On The Blacklist?

Go away a Remark
The Blacklist modified all the things final season when it ended with Purple assembly up with “Katarina Rostova” in Paris. As they went to one another, they shared a kiss, and he warned her of hazard. She promptly drugged and kidnapped him to extract some nonetheless unknown info. Purple escaped, and a cat-and-mouse sport has ensued between him and Katarina ever since.
Is she who she claims to be? Or is she an impostor? Since The Blacklist’s 2020 return, Purple has denied that the lady who kidnapped him and Katarina are one and the identical. It was a curious factor to disclaim if Purple is aware of that it’s the fact.
It’s honest to say that the lady claiming to be Katarina must be below simply as a lot scrutiny as Purple along with his identification. Even when viewers of The Blacklist have been informed that they will “belief” Katarina, there may be nonetheless a lingering feeling that she might be mendacity. On that be aware, why would Purple not inform the reality? Time for a deep dive!
Purple Claims She Is Not Liz’s Mom
Purple and the reality have a wierd observe report on The Blacklist. Any longtime viewer can attest to that once they take into account the numerous twists which have comprised his journey thus far. Nonetheless, it appears greater than a bit odd for Purple to disclaim that his kidnapper is Katarina if he is aware of she is.
That makes me assume that she isn’t Liz’s mom in any case, and The Blacklist has laid down discreet clues that are inclined to lend credence to this idea. Purple mendacity isn’t an excellent large headline. He has carried out that fairly recurrently in relation to what Liz (and the viewers) find out about Katarina.
What The Blacklist Has Mentioned
In the event you had any lingering doubts in regards to the lady The Blacklist launched as Liz’s long-lost mother, there’s a notable reply from the collection’ creator. When requested if the character launched in final season’s finale was “100% Katarina,” Jon Bokenkamp informed Selection:
He calls out ‘Katarina’ so we should always take it at face worth. Though it’s ‘The Blacklist,’ so…
Ever since studying this reply final 12 months, it has caught with me. Jon Bokenkamp doesn’t 100% verify that the lady is Katarina. He does say that viewers must take it at “face worth.” At that time, The Blacklist’s viewers might. Quick ahead to what has occurred in Season 7, and it doesn’t appear as plausible.
Why Purple Referred to as Her Katarina
The large query can be why Purple ever referred to this lady as Katarina if she isn’t. Effectively, he might know that is the individual that he and another person put in place to pose as her. There’s a lot that viewers know and nonetheless have no idea about Purple, and lots of of his secrets and techniques revolve round Katarina.
It might make sense for Purple to set somebody up as a decoy. Somebody he might publicly meet with to throw off somebody looking for the true Katarina. There’s yet another clue that suggestions viewers to her presumably being an imposter. Purple had no actual response to her “dying.” If he thought the true Katarina had died, I’d anticipate a tear or two.
It Takes One To Know One
Purple is an imposter. He would know if another person isn’t who they are saying they’re. It’s possible you’ll be considering it might be odd for The Blacklist to haven’t one however two imposters. The present is rather a lot about phantasm, and within the Season 7 premiere, he referred to as Katarina simply that.
The Blacklist has had viewers so centered on this lady being Katarina that it has saved us from seeing a gap for subterfuge. There isn’t any actual proof that this lady is Katarina. She did have some reminiscences that appeared to verify it. However we by no means really noticed flashback Katarina’s face throughout these scenes.
If “Katarina” Is Not Katarina, Who Is She?
This lady positively is aware of Katarina or is her. She appears to have deep information about her, so I’m guessing she could also be Katarina’s twin, sister, or finest pal. That she doesn’t know who Purple actually is tells you a large number. The actual Katarina ought to know that. No less than, I’d anticipate her to.
In considerably associated proof, The Blacklist has additionally teased that Katarina is “essentially the most formidable large unhealthy” of the collection. I’d not anticipate Liz’s mother to suit that invoice. All the pieces viewers have seen throughout flashbacks has proven a morally gray character who registered as a a lot totally different individual than the one viewers are seeing now.
Reminiscences And A Search
Because of The Blacklist’s memory-centric episodes, the present appeared to double down on this lady being Katarina. She possesses reminiscences you’d assume belong to her. Or do they? I don’t recall having seen Katarina bear in mind something with the true Raymond Reddington or Liz as a baby.
When The Blacklist kicked off Season 7, the lady being referred to as Katarina made point out of on the lookout for somebody. Is she on the lookout for the true Katarina? That may match a number of items into this sordid puzzle. There are some things that simply don’t make sense.
All of this stated, Dom’s response to this lady is what makes me assume she nonetheless may be Katarina. She tried to kill him, and he appeared to assume it was his daughter. The factor is, she may be. Simply not Katarina. My present idea is that the lady claiming to be Katarina is definitely her sister.
I’m curious to see how all of it really works out. The Blacklist has teased the “craziness” on the horizon between Liz and Purple after the Katarina secret will get revealed. Perhaps studying that she lied about somebody who was not her mom will reduce the blow? It might be wishful considering.
Keep tuned and discover out if Katarina seems to be an imposter. New episodes of The Blacklist air Fridays at Eight p.m. ET on NBC as one of many midseason’s choices. To brush up in your Katarina Rostova historical past, you may watch earlier seasons on Netflix alongside content material arriving in 2020.
