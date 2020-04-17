Is Last Man Standing’s Vanessa Already Done With Politics After Latest Episode?

Go away a Remark
Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for the Last Man Standing episode “The Huge LeBaxter.” Learn at your personal threat!
Season Eight of Last Man Standing launched a political storyline, however not in the way in which some followers could have anticipated. Vanessa Baxter determined to get into politics, and after episodes of displaying Vanessa’s makes an attempt to get seen, the present lastly had a significant improvement. Sadly, it resulted in an anticlimactic twist which can guarantee Vanessa’s future as a politician is all however over.
Vanessa was campaigning for the endorsement of the academics union, however ended up dropping the endorsement to a different fashionable candidate. The Baxter matriarch was upset about this, particularly since that extra fashionable candidate, Therese Osgood, was campaigning on concepts that she stole from Vanessa. Vanessa thought of falling by the wayside and giving up on politics, however as a substitute went to confront Osgood about what she did.
Did Vanessa find yourself shaming this girl into dropping out of the marketing campaign? That may’ve been an incredible twist acceptable for the common sitcom, however as a substitute, Tim Allen‘s Last Man Standing went the extra sensible route. Osgood was not going to drop out of the marketing campaign or cease operating on Vanessa’s values, however she did promise her a job as her training liason ought to she win the state meeting.
It was an anticlimactic finish to what could have Last Man Standing‘s most entertaining storyline of Season 8. Certain, it was very clear that whereas Vanessa had nice concepts on learn how to remodel the training system she was an terrible politician, however this present is a comedy. There was some actual potential in displaying Vanessa’s misadventures in politics for fairly some time, and audiences would finally forgive if she wasn’t probably the most excellent politician on the market.
As a substitute, it feels like Last Man Standing simply casually ended this entire political marketing campaign, in the midst of a scene the place the characters had been bowling. Contemplating how a lot time Last Man Standing has spent protecting this angle all through Season 8, it felt like a fast out, and never one that basically revered the journey Vanessa had set out on on the season’s starting.
After all, there aren’t any ensures that is throughout. If Vanessa does rating that place, she nonetheless will play some function within the political world. And who is aware of, maybe Last Man Standing is utilizing this arc to justify Vanessa taking one other shot at politics after gaining some clout as an training liaison. Maybe there was extra of this story to inform, however the shortened season induced all of it to fall off abruptly.
Last Man Standing airs on Fox Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stick to CinemaBlend for all the newest occurring in tv and flicks.
Add Comment